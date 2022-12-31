Al-Nassr FC: Know Other Big Players In The Club Who Will Share Change Room With Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr on Friday.

Ronaldo has joined the Saudi giants for a reported INR 1770 crore salary per year and thus becomes the highest-waged footballer in the world.

There were European clubs interested in the Portuguese but he decided to join Al-Nassr after being attracted by their project and vision.

Who are Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr are a Saudi Arabian club which play in the top-flight football of Saudi Arabia known as the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr are based in the capital city of Riyadh and their nickname is Al-Aalami or Faris Najd.

Al-Nassr History:

Al-Nassr was formed in 1995 and are the second most successful club in Saudi Arabia. They have won nine league titles, six King's Cups, three Federation Cups, three Crown Prince's Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

They are yet to win any continental title and will be hoping so after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Hilal, who also wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, are their biggest rivals and the most successful club in Saudi Arabia with 15 league titles.

Al-Nassr Players:

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina currently plays for Al-Nassr. He has previously played for Arsenal and Napoli. Former Benfica wunderkind Anderson Talisca also plays for the club while Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored a historic winner against Brazil in the Qatar World Cup and then got sent off, joined them last year.

Advertisement

Frenchman Rudi Garcia is the current manager of Al-Nassr. He has previously managed the likes of Marseille, Lyon and AS Roma.