Who are the Ten Fastest Footballers in Champions League this Season? Check Out

Pace is a word that has a lot of weightage in football, and when pace becomes a strength, it just increases the value of a footballer.

In modern football, stringent fitness practices have enhanced the physical endurance of the players and have undoubtedly increased every aspect of their play.

And pace is a lucrative commodity just not for its instant breakneck side of the story, but also for the way it determines the fate of the game throughout ninety minutes. And in an elite tournament like the Champions League, the pace has always been an important avenue to hurt opponents.

Throughout the years, we have seen some rapid players in the top competitions of football. Today we shall look at the top ten fastest footballers who have featured in the Champions League this season-

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez is at the bottom of the list as the player has clocked at a maximum of 35.7 km/h speed during the games. AC Milan are also the only team to have more than one representative in the list as attacker Rafael Leao is also among the most rapid players in the Champions League this term, ranking 3rd among the players with a top speed of 36.5 km/h.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde also makes the list at the 4th position, while Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is second on the list.

But the speediest player in the Champions League this season is Ukraine youngster Mykhaylo Mudryk. Mudryk, who has taken Europe into storm after his explosive outing in the Champions League, has clocked the highest so far. He is also being regarded as one of the top prospects of European football and has already gained interest across top clubs.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea have already held talks with Shakhtar for the player, while the former have already seen two bids being rejected.

Ten Fastest Champions League Players: