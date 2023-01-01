Who is Andrey Santos? Learn here about the new Chelsea player

Chelsea have completed the signing of Andrey Santos from Brazilian club Vasco.

Andrey Santos was targeted by the Blues for some time and they have got the deal over the line.

Who is Andrey Santos?

Andrey Santos is an 18-year-old player who plays for Vasco da Gama, a club in Brazil. Santos mainly plays as a central midfielder at the club and is highly rated in his country.

He has played 38 games for Vasco in the Serie B and has scored 8 goals so far in his debut season. The youngster made his club debut in February 2021 and has also represented Brazil U20 team once. He was instrumental for Vasco as they gained promotion to the top tier of Brazilian football.

Andrey Santos to Chelsea:

Santos was being watched by the Blues for a long time and they have decided to rope the talented midfielder in this transfer window. The deal is reportedly completed as the fee with the club and personal terms are already agreed.

Santos was captured in London with his family as the player arrived to sign the deal and undergo a medical before the official announcement is made. The London club are said to be paying €12.5 million as the transfer fee.

Chelsea beat PSG, Newcastle to sign Santos:

PSG and Newcastle United were also interested in the teenager but the Blues have beaten them to land their target. Chelsea have been monitoring Santos since last year and will be pleased to complete the deal.

Andrey Santos Strengths:

Chelsea have moved for Santos as they see him as a potential long-term servant. The midfielder was outstanding for Vasco in his debut season, scoring goals and creating chances as he carried a massive threat in the final third of the pitch. His vision, creative efficiency and ability to pick array of passes make him a threat going forward.

Santos has also shown defensive tenacity while playing for Vasco. He is already 5 ft 9 inches and his stature has made him a stout defensive unit. Santos has been given the defensive midfielder role at Vasco and he has excelled there. The player, along with his mobility, has covered the lion's share of the ground while showing decent defensive skills. He is also a good reader of the game and can anticipate danger, which has aided his team big-time high up the pitch.

He is energetic, dynamic, creative and intelligent - which are outstanding attributes for a teenager. Santos is an offensive threat with his passing and late runs into the box, and along with that, his defensive abilities make him an all-round player. Chelsea will be ecstatic to have him.