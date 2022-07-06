Why Arsenal should prioritize on Youri Tielemans over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Kolkata, July 6: Arsenal have started the summer transfer window in quite a blistering fashion having already made four additions to their squad.

They have already signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner but are expected to be in the market for more recruitments.

One of the areas the Gunners are evidently looking to bolster is central midfield as we saw them being stretched in the position last season.

With Europa League football also in the horizon, they will need more options in every department and the midfield already looks short of both depth and quality.

The North London club have been linked with two top quality midfielders. Leicester City star Youri Tielemans is reportedly a target while the Gunners have also been linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic arguably comes with a stronger reputation in comparison to Tielemans but Tielemans should be rather prioritized by Arsenal for a number of reasons.

One of the key reasons is the package of the Serb. Milinkovic-Savic is expected to cost around 70 to 80 million euros and Lazio have always been exceptionally tough negotiators. They have managed to retain the all-action midfielder for so long despite interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe and are in no position to budge from their position.

Tielemans is, on the other hand, in the final 12 months of his deal with Leicester City and could be available for almost the half of that of Milinkovic-Savic.

Also, the Belgian is experienced in the Premier League already which almost negates the risk of him flopping. Milinkovic-Savic might come good at Arsenal but there is always a risk associated with players moving from foreign leagues.

Finally, Tielemans is more than two years younger than the Lazio midfielder. While Milinkovic-Savic is very much at his peak, Tielemans certainly represents much more value for money.

Arsenal have started their window quite well but they still have plenty of areas to address upon and midfield should be at the top of that list. Both Milinkovic-Savic and Tielemans would be excellent additions to the Gunners but if they have to choose one, Tielemans makes more sense.