Why Callum Hudson-Odoi should seek a move to Newcastle United

Kolkata, July 11: According to rumours in England, Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a target for Newcastle United after Everton holding firm to keep their priced asset Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies made a £35 million approach for Gordon, but the Merseyside club have told them that the winger is not for sale at any price. It is understood that Hudson-Odoi has been identified as an alternative to Gordon with Chelsea happy to listen to offers for the winger.

Hudson-Odoi was restricted to only a bit-part role last season under Thomas Tuchel as he played just 1876 minutes of first-team football for Chelsea.

As per rumours, Raheem Sterling is set to join the Blues from Manchester City this summer and this will put Hudson-Odoi even lower in the pecking order of Tuchel.

Hence, it is quite imperative that Chelsea could look to cash in on the 21-year-old and the player himself should also be seeking a new adventure.

Hudson-Odoi has only been a squad player for Chelsea over the years despite being very highly-rated. At one point, he was the prime target of Bayern Munich before Chelsea managed to tie him down with a bumper deal in 2019.

He has played 126 senior matches for the club till date, registering 16 goals and 22 assists. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuichel is not short of options on the flanks either. They already have the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner who can all play in Tuchel's 3-4-2-1 system behind the striker.

Hudson-Odoi desperately needs a move away from Stamford Bridge in order to fulfil his true potential. His progress has somewhat been stagnated at Chelsea and he needs to find his self-belief and confidence back.

At his age, the youngster needs to play on a regular basis if he has to reach his peak. A move to St. James' Park could be a great opportunity for Hudson-Odoi to finally fulfil his potential.

The North East club have affluent new owners at the club with plenty of ambition and Hudson-Odoi could well become the face of their mega project if he makes a switch to St James' Park.