Why Chelsea should prioritize on Jules Kounde over Matthijs de Ligt

Kolkata, July 6: Chelsea have had an underwhelming start to the transfer window. The Blues are yet to make a single signing so far this summer although they have seen several top players leaving the club either permanently or on loan.

The Blues look to be in a much better situation compared to last season with their ownership problems finally resolved. They have a new owner in place and have also overseen some major changes in the club's hierarchy.

However, they need to act soon in the transfer market as they have been left behind by their rivals already. A position that is desperately craving for additions is central defence. The Blues have seen two of their star centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave the club on free transfers.

Two players have been widely linked with a move to Chelsea. They are Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt respectively. Both of them are quality players and are rightfully regarded among the best young players in their roles right now.

Kounde is 23 years of age while De Ligt is 22 and both have a bright future ahead of themselves. And, both of them could prove to fantastic additions to the West London club but if they have to choose one of the two, they should rather focus on Kounde rather than De Ligt.

The first and foremost reason would be that De Ligt could cost significantly more than Kounde. Juventus themselves spent kore than 75 million euros for his signing in 2019 and are likely to look for a hefty profit.

Kounde is expected to cost a fortune as well and Sevilla are known to be tough negotiators. However, despite that, the Frenchman will cost less in all likeliness.

Kounde has been linked with a move to Chelsea since last season. In fact, the Blues were close to landing him last summer itself. It means that Thomas Tuchel and his team have extensively scouted the Sevilla star.

Also, Kounde seems to be a better fit in Tuchel's three-at-the-back system thanks to his incredible range of passing and mobility. De Ligt is a great organizer of defence but the Blues already have a player with a similar mould in Thiago Silva. If Chelsea have to choose either of the two, Kounde makes a lot more sense compared to De Ligt.