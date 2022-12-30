Why didnt Pele play for any European club during his playing days? Know Here

Pele, the Brazilian icon and perhaps the most paramount player in football, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday.

Pele won three World Cups with Brazil in his illustrious career. And his first triumph with La Selecao came in 1958. He subsequently won two more titles in 1962 and 1970.

Pele joined the Brazilian club Santos on a modest contract in 1955. But he rose to his peak very early and scored numerous goals for them.

After his 1958 heroics with Brazil, the player could have joined any club in the world, but he prolonged his stay at Santos for the next 16 years till 1974. Although it may seem strange, but he opted to stay in Brazil rather than making a move to any European club.

According to reports, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Manchester United were among his suitors and wanted to bring Pele to Europe.

But in order to prevent Pele from joining any foreign club, then Brazil President Janio Quadros declared Pele a national treasure in 1961.

Pele himself added light to the rumours and confirmed he was wanted by several European clubs, but he had his desire elsewhere.

"I was invited- I had several proposals to play in Europe. For Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich. But at that time, we didn't have too many Brazilian players outside the country. I was very happy with my team, Santos. I didn't have the desire to play outside the country," Pele said.

Pele stayed at Santos till 1974 and then joined New York Cosmos a year later. It was perhaps a shame that a giant like Pele didn't embrace and lightened up European Football.

His fellow European contemporary Johan Cruyff once hailed Pele and said the Brazilian legend could do things beyond imagination. And his achievements at the international stage and club level speak for themselves. Although there are controversies regarding his goals tally for the club, no one can deny his goal-scoring prowess with the Canaries.

Another Latin American legend the late Diego Maradona took his plight from South American football to European football and played for Italian club Napoli and Spanish clubs Barcelona and Sevilla. Maradona, who kicked the bucket in 2020, won two World Cups with Argentina.