Why Marcel Sabitzer is a brilliant addition to Manchester United

Manchester United have bolstered their squad in January on transfer deadline day with the addition of Marcel Sabitzer on loan. The Austria international has joined the Red Devils on loan until the end of the season from Bayern Munich although Erik ten Hag's side have no option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Manchester United and Chelsea both reportedly made approaches to sign the 28-year-old but the Red Devils have won the race to sign him. Erik ten Hag's side suffered a hammer blow with star midfielder Christian Eriksen being ruled out with an ankle injury until May.

With the Danish playmaker ruled out for almost the remainder of the season and Donny van de Beek also sidelined, Erik ten Hag's side were short of options in the middle of the park. Under such circumstances, Sabitzer looks like an excellent short-term addition to the Red Devils.

Since his €16 million move to Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig, Sabitzer hasn't really been able to establish himself as a first-team regular at the Allianz Arena.

Despite being reunited with Julian Nagelsmann at the Bavarian club, whom he worked with at RB Leipzig, Sabitzer has not been able to establish himself as a key player at the Allianz Arena. He has started just seven Bundesliga games this season while coming on as a substitute on eight occasions.

