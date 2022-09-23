Why Sadio Mane is struggling at Bayern Munich

Bengaluru, Sep 23: Sadio Mane made his exit from Liverpool this summer joining Bayern Munich for a fee of €32 million (£27.4m) potentially rising to €41 million (£35m) based on appearances plus individual and team achievements.

The Senegalese used to be an integral member of Jurgen Klopp's side for six long years and played a crucial role in everything the Reds achieved under Jurgen Klopp.

The versatile attacker wanted a new challenge which was his reason behind joining Bayern Munich but has endured a tough start to life at the Allianz Arena. He has scored five goals in 11 games so far which does not look too bad but the AFCON winner has clearly not been at his best in recent weeks as Bayern Munich have also endured a difficult start to their season.

Julian Nagelsmann's side is winless in their last four Bundesliga games and is fifth in the table after seven games, five points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin.

Sadio Mane has been severely criticized by the German media as well as the Bayern faithful and many have already tipped him as a flop. But, why has the Senegalese superstar not been able to hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena?

Historically saying, most players have flopped following their departures from Liverpool in the past. Great players like Michael Owen, Philippe Coutinho, Fernando Torres and many more found that the grass was not greener on the other side.

When Mane arrived at Liverpool, he was a gifted player but far from world-class, and Jurgen Klopp moulded him into one. Klopp's 4-3-3 system with Roberto Firmino operating as the false nine gave plenty of room to the wide forwards Mane and Salah to hurt the opposition with his pace, directness and finishing but at Bayern, Mane has been so far used mostly as a proper number nine which is not a role he excels in.

Mane's game has always been about moving up and down the flanks and making the movement at the right time but he is struggling in an unnatural number nine role which does not allow him to play his natural game. However, he is a top-class footballer and has what it takes to eventually adapt to Nagelsmann's tactics.