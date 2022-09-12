Why the recent postponement of Premier League football is good news for Liverpool

Bengaluru, Sept. 12: The postponement of Premier League matches for this weekend has definitely been a frustrating one for the fans however it may provide a chance for Jurgen Klopp to reassess his squad further in struggling times with the German manager keen on welcoming back some of his injured stars.

The Reds have been hit with several injuries recently with Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabio Carvalho, and Curtis Jones all out currently.

However, a pause in the action means Liverpool could well be set to welcome as many as four injured first-team stars back by the time Jurgen Klopp's side are next in domestic action. They are likely to face Chelsea next however there is a chance as well of it getting postponed.

If so, Klopp's side may not be back in action until Saturday 1 October and it could see a number of first-team stars returning to the team which will be a major boost to their form.

Fabio Carvalho and Ibrahima Konate's return to the first team will be a huge positive factor for the Reds. The French defender has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in Liverpool's pre-season friendly with Strasbourg back at the end of July. Konate and Van Dijk formed a formidable partnership last season and with Liverpool conceding frivolous goals recently, the French defender's return to the line-up will hand Klopp a fair relief.

Fabio Carvalho's return to the first team will also be a flattering factor for the German manager. The young summer signing has enjoyed a scintillating start to life at Liverpool, netting two goals in his first six Premier League appearances.

He however has been out injured since the game against Everton. This week's postponement now may hand Klopp a chance of including this youngster back to the side when they return to the pitch. Apart from them midfielder Naby Keita and keeper Caoimhin Kelleher are also said to be in contention for a return to the first team.