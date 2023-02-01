Why Tottenham Hotspur pushed to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon this January?

Tottenham Hotspur managed to pull off an interesting deal on the deadline with Sporting Lisbon youngster Pedro Porro agreeing on a move to North London with a £42million transfer.

Antonio Conte's team have struggled for consistency this season and sit three points below the top four although are still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup. Spurs however often have looked disjointed on the field which is very unlikely for Antonio Conte's team.

One of the big reasons behind the downturn is the lack of cohesion and quality on the side which the Italian has often pointed out this year. Given his record as a trophy-winning coach, Conte has made it abundantly clear that he has to be convinced of Spurs' ambition in the transfer market before continuing at the club. But now Porro's signing may well be the piece that jumpstarts their intention.

Conte looks highly unlikely to change from his tried and tested back three formation that is heavily reliant on effective wing-backs. In that regard, neither of the current options at the club seem to have matched the standard. Porro may provide Tottenham a significant and immediate boost in that position with neither Emerson Royal nor Matt Doherty displaying qualities even remotely near to those needed for a Conte squad.

Since leaving Manchester City for Sporting Lisbon, the 23-year-old has improved by leaps and bounds and is now regarded as one of the hottest fullbacks in Europe. Porro has been included in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year in consecutive campaigns. He has maintained the same form this term as well where he has recorded three goals and 11 assists from wing-back featuring in 26 games.

The young right-back has shone in Portugal playing as a wing-back and could be the ideal player for Conte's system. He could provide width to the attack, underlapping and overlapping as required in pair with the wide forwards. His goal involvements speak for themselves. With Porro in the side, Tottenham will surely have a team truly threatening right-hand side, and standing at just 23 years of age, the Spaniard surely promises to be a wise long-term investment.