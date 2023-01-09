Will Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus improve the Red Devils?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to raid his former club Ajax once again as he looks to lure Mohammed Kudus away from the club.

However, they could be set to face competition from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for the signature of the Ghana international.

The former Nordsjælland midfielder has been a player in demand in recent times, having impressed for both club and country.

Kudus has been brilliant for Ajax since joining ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjælland in 2020. The Manchester United target is predominantly an attacking midfielder but is also capable of playing up front and on the flanks. He was brought to the Johan Cryuff Arena by none other than now-Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Therefore, the Red Devils will certainly enjoy the upper hand if they are dragged into a transfer tug-of-war for Kudus.

Kudus can provide potency up front:

Kudus is predominantly an attacking midfielder but is also capable of playing up front and on the flanks. The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 21 games across competitions for Ajax this season. The Ghanaian has mostly played up front for the Eredivisie giants this campaign. He also impressed at the FIFA World Cup for Ghana, scoring twice in three games.

Kudus can develop into a star at Manchester United:

At just 22 years of age, Kudus still has his best days ahead of him and is quite rightfully regarded as a top prospect for the future. Also, due to the fact that he has already played under Ten Hag, the chances of him flopping at Old Trafford would be quite negligible.

If available for the right price, Kudus would be a no-brainer for Manchester United for a number of reasons. His versatility would be a huge weapon for the Red Devils. Also, he could be moulded into a key midfield player in the future with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in their thirties.