Will Ryan Gravenberch be a good addition to Liverpool on loan?

Liverpool have been linked with a loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch during the winter transfer window.

The Netherlands international was regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world prior to his move to the Allianz Arena from his boyhood club Ajax.

However, he has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Arena so far and has been tipped to join struggling Liverpool on a loan. Gravenberch’s agent Rafaela Pimenta was also spotted at Anfield during Liverpool’s goalless draw with Chelsea last weekend which sparked the rumour.

It is pretty obvious that much of Liverpool's struggles this season have been due to their poor showings in the middle of the park. The Reds are stacked in the middle of the park in terms of numbers but their lack of quality has been quite evident. Skipper Jordan Henderson has not been at his best while ever-reliable Fabinho has also faced a dip in form. Thiago has been somewhat impressive but he is in his thirties just like Henderson while versatile midfielder James Milner is now 37 years of age.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have both been unavailable for most parts of the season while Curtis Jones has also not been able to impress. Harvey Elliott has been used in a midfield role and has done a decent job but it is quite evident that the Reds could do with the addition of a central midfielder. It looks like they are prepared to wait until the summer for their priority target Jude Bellingham. Hence, Ryan Gravenberch could be a solid short-term fix on loan.

Gravenberch's quality is undisputed but he has not been able to hit it off at Bayern Munich following his summer switch from Ajax. The Dutchman is yet to start a single Bundesliga game for the Bavarian club and has only started two games across competitions. It would be somewhat of a gamble if Liverpool sign him on a loan deal as he is still far from a finished product and has struggled under Julian Nagelsmann, whose tactics are a lot similar to Jurgen Klopp. But, the Reds are in a position where they can afford to take the gamble as the reward is quite high.