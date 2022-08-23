Will Sander Berge be a good signing for Liverpool?

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge as per reports in England. The Norway international has emerged as a target for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp has seen his squad depleted with injuries early this season.

Berge has been a player linked on a number of occasions with Liverpool in the past. The Norway international moved to Bramall Lane as the Blades' record signing when they were in the Premier League but the move has not gone as planned.

Berge has been fairly susceptible to injuries and Sheffield have also been relegated to the Championship in the meanwhile. However, due to his undisputed quality, the Norwegian has often been linked with big clubs across Europe and Liverpool are strongly named as his suitors this summer.

Berge is blessed with a massive frame of 6 feet 5 inches and quite naturally excels in the air. He is capable of playing either as a number six or as a number eight thanks to his combination of physical and technical attributes. And, that is what Liverpool could do at the moment.

Fabinho has been extremely poor for the Reds thus far this season as was evident from his torrid night against Crystal Palace. Skipper Jordan Henderson has also been somewhat underwhelming for Liverpool while James Milner is at the dusk of his career. Hence, Liverpool have been shaky at the heart of midfield with Thiago absent due to injury.

Berge's ability to play either as a number six or as a number eight makes him perfect for Liverpool. The Norway international also boasts the technical abilities to play in Jurgen Klopp's high pressing system. He is also very much press-resistant which makes him a player Klopp should like.

Still only 24 years of age, the midfielder still has his best days ahead of him and Liverpool should take a chance with him if available for the right price. His injury records are a concern but if he improves on that, he could become a solid player for the Reds in the long run.