Wolves vs Manchester United : Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Manchester United will look to put more pressure on rivals to secure a top-four spot on the weekend when they will visit relegation battlers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United recorded two wins alongside clean sheets since returning from the World Cup and looks to be in good form. They are currently just one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played one more game.

On paper, this is a comparatively easy fixture for the Red Devils and they will surely look to avail the maximum points from it.

Wolves, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in the Premier League which also marked new manager Julen Lopetegui's Premier League debut. Wolves secured a late 2-1 win over Everton and will surely be high on confidence to cause an upset.

Match Details:

Date: 31st December 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Molineux

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)

Wolves vs Manchester United Team News:

Wolves' injury issue is almost similar to the last game. Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, and Sasa Kalajdzic all are long-term absentees while Jonny Castro Otto and Boubacar Traore are waiting in lines to make full recoveries. The latest inclusion on the sideline is Daniel Podence who limped off early with a lower leg injury against Everton in the last game.

Advertisement

Manchester United on the other hand are likely to welcome most of their first-team stars. After missing out on the last game due to illness Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay are set to be a part of the first team. World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez too has joined the side and could make an entry to starting XI. Two exclusions are of Diogo Dalot who is still nursing his hamstring injury while Jadon Sancho is still away from the squad.

Wolves: 1 Win

Manchester United: 3 Wins

Draws: 1

Wolves vs Manchester United Line Ups:

Wolves Starting XI (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait Nouri; Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Matheus Nunes; Goncalo Guedes, Diego Costa, Hee-Chan Hwang.

Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Anthony Martial.

Wolves vs Manchester United Dream 11 Prediction:

While Wolves did display resiliency against Everton, taking points against Manchester United at this moment will definitely be a big task. Given how well the Red Devils have been doing in the Premier League in recent times, they are the favourites to land three points.

Wolves vs Manchester United My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Jose Sa

Defenders - Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Rayan Ait Nouri

Midfielders - Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony (Vice-Captain)

Strikers - Anthony Martial (Captain), Diego Costa