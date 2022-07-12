Womens Euro 2022: England make history with Norway rout, Austria knock out Northern Ireland

London, July 12: Hosts England progressed to the knockout stages of the Women's Euro 2022 with an historic 8-0 thrashing of Norway.

England had looked nervous in their slender 1-0 win over Austria, but they were a side brimming with confidence as they put the two-time European champions to the sword in remarkable fashion in the Group A clash at the Amex Stadium.

It marks the biggest win in men's or women's European Championship history as England became the first team in any Euros to net eight goals.

Georgia Stanway got England off the mark with a 12th-minute penalty before Lauren Hemp made it 2-0 three minutes later.

Ellen White added a first-half brace sandwiched by two goals for Beth Mead as England made it 6-0 before half-time.

It was seven when Alessia Russo headed home from Lucy Bronze's cross in the 66th minute, and Mead fittingly had the final say as she completed her hat-trick from close range.

England are the first team through to the knockouts and, given their head-to-head records against Austria and Norway, are certain to finish top of the group regardless of what happens in the final group game against Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland, making their first appearance at the tournament, are already eliminated following a 2-0 loss to Austria.

Katharina Schiechtl put Austria ahead at St Mary's when she turned home a free-kick in the 19th minute, and the finishing blow came when Katharina Naschenweng fired under Jacqueline Burns two minutes from time.