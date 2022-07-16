Womens Euro 2022: England thrash Northern Ireland, Austria beat Norway to reach quarterfinals

London, July 16: England made it three Group A wins out of three by thrashing Northern Ireland 5-0 and Austria joined them in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 1-0 win over Norway.

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman missed her side's final group game after testing positive for COVID-19, but the hosts made another statement at St Mary's Stadium on Friday (July 15).

First-half goals from Fran Kirby and Beth Mead set England on their way, as they became the first team ever to score over 10 or more goals in the group stage of the women's Euros without conceding.

Alessia Russo scored England's third just minutes after coming on at half-time with an excellent header and helped herself to a brace in the 53rd minute, when an exquisite turn on the edge of the box made the space for her to lash home and make it 4-0.

Kelsie Burrows summed up a miserable night for Northern Ireland when she scooped into the back of her own net.

Group A winners will face the runners-up in Group B on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Norway headed into their last group game knowing that only a win would see them through, due to their inferior goal difference after they were thumped 8-0 by England.

Austria only needed a draw, and they went ahead after 37 minutes when a superb header from Nicola Billa nestled into the bottom corner.

Martin Sjogren's side were unable to respond, so Austria will face Germany in the last eight at the Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday and Norway are heading home.