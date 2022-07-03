Women’s Euro 2022: Fixtures, Results, Points Table, Kick Off Time in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Info


Women's Euro 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 6 to July 31

The Women's Euro 2022, organized by UEFA, will kick off on Wednesday (July 6) at Old Trafford in Manchester with hosts England taking on Austria in the group stage opener.

The 13th editionf the UEFA Women's Euro will feature 16 teams divided into 4 groups of 4 teams including the hosts England, record champions Germany alongside fellow champions Norway, Sweden and Netherlands.

There will be a total of 24 group stage matches from July 6-18 followed by 7 knock out matches from July 20-July 31. The tournament will be hosted across 10 venues in England with the final set to be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London like the men's Euro last year.

In the group stages, each team will play the three other teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches with group topper and second placed team of each group advancing to the knockout stages

Hosts and two-time runners up England have been drawn in Group A along with former champion Norway, 2017 semifinalist Austria and debutants Northern Ireland, while Group B will feature 8-time champions Germany, 2017 runners up Denmark, former semifinalists Spain and Finland.

Former one-time champions Netherland and Sweden have been drawn together along with Switzerland and Portugal in Group C, while, France, two-time runners up Italy, Belgium and Iceland have been drawn in Group D.

Here is a look at the Women's Euro 2022 Fixtures, Results, Points Table, Venues, Telecast & Live Streaming Info:

Women’s Euro 2022 Venues

Brighton & Hove: Falmer Stadium

Leigh: Leigh Sports Village

London: Wembley Stadium and Brentford Community Stadium

Manchester: Old Trafford and Academy Stadium

Milton Keynes: Stadium MK

Rotherham: New York Stadium

Sheffield: Bramall Lane

Southampton: St Mary's Stadium

Women’s Euro 2022 Group Stage Schedule and Results
DateFixtureTime in ISTGroupVenueResult
July 7England vs Austria12:30 AMAOld Trafford, Manchester
July 8Norway vs Northern Ireland12:30 AMASt Mary's Stadium, Southampton
July 8Spain vs Finland9:30 PMBStadium MK, Milton Keynes
July 9Germany vs Denmark12:30 AMBBrentford Community Stadium, London
July 9Portugal vs Switzerland9:30 PMCLeigh Sports Village, Leigh
July 10Netherlands vs Sweden12:30 AMCBramall Lane, Sheffield
July 10Belgium vs Iceland9:30 PMDAcademy Stadium, Manchester
July 11France vs Italy12:30 AMDNew York Stadium, Rotherham
July 11Austria vs Northern Ireland9:30 PMASt Mary's Stadium, Southampton
July 12England vs Norway12:30 AMAFalmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
July 12Denmark vs Finland9:30 PMBStadium MK, Milton Keynes
July 13Germany vs Spain12:30 AMBBrentford Community Stadium, London
July 13Sweden vs Switzerland9:30 PMCBramall Lane, Sheffield
July 14Netherlands vs Portugal12:30 AMCLeigh Sports Village, Leigh
July 14Italy vs Iceland9:30 PMDAcademy Stadium, Manchester
July 15France vs Belgium12:30 AMDNew York Stadium, Rotherham
July 16England vs Northern Ireland12:30 AMASt Mary's Stadium, Southampton
July 16Norway vs Austria12:30 AMAFalmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
July 17Finland vs Germany12:30 AMBStadium MK, Milton Keynes
July 17Denmark vs Spain12:30 AMBBrentford Community Stadium, London
July 18Switzerland vs Netherlands12:30 AMCBramall Lane, Sheffield/td>
July 18Sweden vs Portugal12:30 AMCLeigh Sports Village, Leigh
July 19Iceland vs France12:30 AMDNew York Stadium, Rotherham
July 19Italy vs Belgium12:30 AMDAcademy Stadium, Manchester
Women’s Euro 2022 Groups & Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamPLDWDLGPTS
1England000000
2Norway000000
3Austria000000
4Northern Ireland000000

Group B

PositionTeamPLDWDLGPTS
1Germany000000
2Spain000000
3Denmark000000
4Finland000000

Group C

PositionTeamPLDWDLGPTS
1Netherlands000000
2Sweden000000
3Switzerland000000
4Portugal000000

Group D

PositionTeamPLDWDLGPTS
1Italy000000
2France000000
3Belgium000000
4Iceland000000

PLD -Matches Played;W -Won;L -Lost;D -Drawn;G -Goals Scored For-Against;PTS -Points

Group winners and runners-up progress to the quarter-finals

(If teams are tied on points after the group stage is completed, then the Tiebreakers rule will be applied)

Women’s Euro 2022 Knockouts Schedule and Results
DateFixtureVenueTime in ISTResult
July 21Quarterfinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner UpFalmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove12:30 AM
July 22Quarterfinal 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner UpBrentford Community Stadium, London12:30 AM
July 23Quarterfinal 3: Group C Winner vs Group D Runner UpLeigh Sports Village, Leigh12:30 AM
July 24Quarterfinal 4: Group D Winner vs Group C Runner UpNew York Stadium, Rotherham12:30 AM
July 27Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs Quarterfinal 1 WinnerBramall Lane, Sheffield12:30 AM
July 28Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 4 Winner vs Quarterfinal 2 WinnerStadium MK, Milton Keynes12:30 AM
July 31Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 WinnerWembley Stadium, London9:30 PM
Women’s Euro 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will telecast the matches live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD, while Sony LIV app and website will live stream all the matches.

Published On July 3, 2022

