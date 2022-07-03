Women’s Euro 2022: Fixtures, Results, Points Table, Kick Off Time in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Info
The Women's Euro 2022, organized by UEFA, will kick off on Wednesday (July 6) at Old Trafford in Manchester with hosts England taking on Austria in the group stage opener.
The 13th editionf the UEFA Women's Euro will feature 16 teams divided into 4 groups of 4 teams including the hosts England, record champions Germany alongside fellow champions Norway, Sweden and Netherlands.
There will be a total of 24 group stage matches from July 6-18 followed by 7 knock out matches from July 20-July 31. The tournament will be hosted across 10 venues in England with the final set to be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London like the men's Euro last year.
In the group stages, each team will play the three other teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches with group topper and second placed team of each group advancing to the knockout stages
Hosts and two-time runners up England have been drawn in Group A along with former champion Norway, 2017 semifinalist Austria and debutants Northern Ireland, while Group B will feature 8-time champions Germany, 2017 runners up Denmark, former semifinalists Spain and Finland.
Former one-time champions Netherland and Sweden have been drawn together along with Switzerland and Portugal in Group C, while, France, two-time runners up Italy, Belgium and Iceland have been drawn in Group D.
Here is a look at the Women's Euro 2022 Fixtures, Results, Points Table, Venues, Telecast & Live Streaming Info:
Brighton & Hove: Falmer Stadium
Leigh: Leigh Sports Village
London: Wembley Stadium and Brentford Community Stadium
Manchester: Old Trafford and Academy Stadium
Milton Keynes: Stadium MK
Rotherham: New York Stadium
Sheffield: Bramall Lane
Southampton: St Mary's Stadium
|Date
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|Group
|Venue
|Result
|July 7
|England vs Austria
|12:30 AM
|A
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|July 8
|Norway vs Northern Ireland
|12:30 AM
|A
|St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
|July 8
|Spain vs Finland
|9:30 PM
|B
|Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
|July 9
|Germany vs Denmark
|12:30 AM
|B
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|July 9
|Portugal vs Switzerland
|9:30 PM
|C
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|July 10
|Netherlands vs Sweden
|12:30 AM
|C
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|July 10
|Belgium vs Iceland
|9:30 PM
|D
|Academy Stadium, Manchester
|July 11
|France vs Italy
|12:30 AM
|D
|New York Stadium, Rotherham
|July 11
|Austria vs Northern Ireland
|9:30 PM
|A
|St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
|July 12
|England vs Norway
|12:30 AM
|A
|Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
|July 12
|Denmark vs Finland
|9:30 PM
|B
|Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
|July 13
|Germany vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|B
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|July 13
|Sweden vs Switzerland
|9:30 PM
|C
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|July 14
|Netherlands vs Portugal
|12:30 AM
|C
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|July 14
|Italy vs Iceland
|9:30 PM
|D
|Academy Stadium, Manchester
|July 15
|France vs Belgium
|12:30 AM
|D
|New York Stadium, Rotherham
|July 16
|England vs Northern Ireland
|12:30 AM
|A
|St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
|July 16
|Norway vs Austria
|12:30 AM
|A
|Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
|July 17
|Finland vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|B
|Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
|July 17
|Denmark vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|B
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|July 18
|Switzerland vs Netherlands
|12:30 AM
|C
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|July 18
|Sweden vs Portugal
|12:30 AM
|C
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|July 19
|Iceland vs France
|12:30 AM
|D
|New York Stadium, Rotherham
|July 19
|Italy vs Belgium
|12:30 AM
|D
|Academy Stadium, Manchester
Group A
|Position
|Team
|PLD
|W
|D
|L
|G
|PTS
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Norway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Position
|Team
|PLD
|W
|D
|L
|G
|PTS
|1
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C
|Position
|Team
|PLD
|W
|D
|L
|G
|PTS
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D
|Position
|Team
|PLD
|W
|D
|L
|G
|PTS
|1
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Iceland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PLD -Matches Played;W -Won;L -Lost;D -Drawn;G -Goals Scored For-Against;PTS -Points
Group winners and runners-up progress to the quarter-finals
(If teams are tied on points after the group stage is completed, then the Tiebreakers rule will be applied)
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time in IST
|Result
|July 21
|Quarterfinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner Up
|Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
|12:30 AM
|July 22
|Quarterfinal 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner Up
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|12:30 AM
|July 23
|Quarterfinal 3: Group C Winner vs Group D Runner Up
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|12:30 AM
|July 24
|Quarterfinal 4: Group D Winner vs Group C Runner Up
|New York Stadium, Rotherham
|12:30 AM
|July 27
|Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs Quarterfinal 1 Winner
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|12:30 AM
|July 28
|Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 4 Winner vs Quarterfinal 2 Winner
|Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
|12:30 AM
|July 31
|Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner
|Wembley Stadium, London
|9:30 PM
In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will telecast the matches live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD, while Sony LIV app and website will live stream all the matches.