The Women's Euro 2022, organized by UEFA, will kick off on Wednesday (July 6) at Old Trafford in Manchester with hosts England taking on Austria in the group stage opener.

The 13th editionf the UEFA Women's Euro will feature 16 teams divided into 4 groups of 4 teams including the hosts England, record champions Germany alongside fellow champions Norway, Sweden and Netherlands.

There will be a total of 24 group stage matches from July 6-18 followed by 7 knock out matches from July 20-July 31. The tournament will be hosted across 10 venues in England with the final set to be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London like the men's Euro last year.

In the group stages, each team will play the three other teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches with group topper and second placed team of each group advancing to the knockout stages

Hosts and two-time runners up England have been drawn in Group A along with former champion Norway, 2017 semifinalist Austria and debutants Northern Ireland, while Group B will feature 8-time champions Germany, 2017 runners up Denmark, former semifinalists Spain and Finland.

Former one-time champions Netherland and Sweden have been drawn together along with Switzerland and Portugal in Group C, while, France, two-time runners up Italy, Belgium and Iceland have been drawn in Group D.

Here is a look at the Women's Euro 2022 Fixtures, Results, Points Table, Venues, Telecast & Live Streaming Info: