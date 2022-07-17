Womens Euro 2022: Germany thump Finland, Spain seal last-eight spot with late win over Denmark

London, July 17: Germany made it three Group B wins out of three with a 3-0 triumph over Finland, with Spain joining them in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after a last-gasp 1-0 victory against Denmark.

Eight-time European champions Germany had already won the group before Saturday's clash in Milton Keynes, but there was no let-up from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's impressive side.

Sophia Kleinherne headed Germany ahead shortly before the interval and Alexandra Popp doubled their lead early in the second half – the 31-year-old's third goal in as many games at the tournament.

Nicole Anyomi then made it 3-0 to Germany, who will face Austria at the Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday in the last eight.

Spain left it late to edge past Denmark at Brentford.

Marta Cardona headed in the 90th-minute winner to set up a quarter-final clash against in-form hosts England in Brighton on Wednesday (July 20).