Womens Euro 2022: Holders Netherlands draw with Sweden, Portugal fightback stuns Swiss

London, July 10: Jill Roord rescued a point for the Netherlands as the holders made an unconvincing start to their European Championship defence, held 1-1 by Sweden in Sheffield.

Two of the pre-tournament favourites faced off at Bramall Lane, and it was Sweden, unbeaten so far in 2022, who took a 1-0 lead into the break after a low Kosovare Asllani cross found Jonna Andersson to slot a 36th-minute opener.

The Netherlands defeated the Swedes in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, and they equalised in the 52nd minute when a fortunate deflection ran into the path of Roord who fired into the bottom-left corner.

Sari van Veenendaal in the Netherlands goal was forced off due to injury in the first half, and substitute goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar made an important stop to deny Fridolina Rolfo a late winner.

Portugal came from two goals down to finish 2-2 with Switzerland in Leigh, in the day's other Group C game.

Switzerland had not won in six matches prior to their opener, including 4-0 and 7-0 thrashings from England and Germany respectively in their pre-tournament friendlies.

But their Euros campaign looked to be off to a flyer when a 25-yard shot from Coumba Sow and a powerful header from Rahel Kiwic put the Swiss 2-0 up after just five minutes.

Portugal had not had a shot on target by the time the referee blew the half-time whistle, and needed to improve if they were to find a way back.

They did exactly that and halved the deficit after 58 minutes when Diana Gomes met a corner from the left. Her initial header was saved, but she made no mistake with the rebound to make it 2-1.

The Portuguese then got themselves on level terms just seven minutes later, when a superb cross from Tatiana Pinto picked out Jessica Silva in the box, and she smartly side-footed into the bottom corner.

Both teams hit the woodwork late on in their pursuit for a winner, with Geraldine Reuteler and Telma Encarnacao the players going close.

In the next round of fixtures on Wednesday, the Netherlands play Portugal in Leigh as they look to get a foothold in Group C, while Switzerland and Sweden face off at Bramall Lane.