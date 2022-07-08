Womens Euros: Norway begin with a bang as they sweep aside Northern Ireland

Belfast, July 8: Norway made a dominant start to the Women's Euro 2022 as they swept aside tournament debutants Northern Ireland 4-1 at St Mary's on Friday (July 8).

The two-time champions launched their quest for a third European title in a commanding manner, with Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum, Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten all getting on the scoresheet.

Norway failed to find the net in three matches at Euro 2017 but took just 10 minutes to open their account this time around; Reiten releasing Blakstad to drill past Jacqueline Burns at her near post.

Their lead was doubled just three minutes later. Maanum dispossessed Chloe McCarron high up the field, before receiving Ada Hegerberg's return pass and slotting into the empty net.

Hansen made it three from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after Nadene Caldwell was penalised for handball.

The lowest-ranked team in the competition, Kenny Shiels' side produced a spirited response after the break and pulled a goal back within four minutes of the restart when Julie Nelson headed in from close range.

But Martin Sjogren's team had the final word and thwarted any potential comeback five minutes later when Reiten beat Burns with a delicious 20-yard free-kick.