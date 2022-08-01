Womens Euros: Kelly makes Englands dream come true as hosts win Euro 2022

London, August 1: England match-winner Chloe Kelly described the 2-1 victory over Germany in Sunday's Euro 2022 final as "what dreams are made of".

The Lionesses made history with a breakthrough triumph at Wembley, delivering a first major trophy win for England's women's team.

England were thrashed 6-2 by Germany in the Euro 2009 final, but it was far tighter this time around, with goals from substitutes Ella Toone and Kelly making all the difference.

Kelly, the 24-year-old Manchester City striker who suffered an ACL knee injury 14 months ago, poked in a 110th-minute winner after the tournament finale went to extra time.

"Honestly, it's amazing. This is what dreams are made of. As a young girl watching women's football, now this, it's unbelievable," Kelly told BBC Sport.

"Thank you to everyone who has played a part in my rehab. I always believed I would be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow.

"These girls are special, the manager is special, what an amazing group of staff. This is amazing. I just want to celebrate now."

Manager Sarina Wiegman won this tournament with her native Netherlands five years ago, which led the English Football Association to her door.

Wiegman's arrival last year has been crucial to the development of this group of England players, forging a squad where the self-belief has been clear for all to see.

"You mention we brought football home. We won the cup. It's incredible," Wiegman said.

"If you really want to win, really want to become better every single day, that's what I have noticed the whole year. It's just incredible, they want to be together. We agreed on a couple of things about behaviour, and they weren't just words, we lived it, and this is the result."

Wiegman said a few crucial words to her players before extra time, and she was not worried that there was "a little bit of fighting" as the game became scrappy late.

"Who cares, we won 2-1 and we are European champions," Wiegman said.

"I don't have any secrets. I just don't think I realise what's going on, I'll need some time."