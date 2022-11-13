Worlds 8th richest man Mukesh Ambani buying Premier League giants Liverpool FC?

Mumbai, Nov 13: Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani could foray into an investment in the Premier League as reports claim that the business tycoon could buy English football club Liverpool FC.

Liverpool is one of the biggest football clubs in the world and reports in the UK media have it that Ambani entered the race of potential buyers. Ambani - the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries - has shown interest in buying the football club.

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC have a rich history and a big legacy in Premier League history as the second most successful football club in the top-tier of English football after Manchester United.

Liverpool is currently owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and the owners have acquired the football club in October 2010. As per reports, FSG hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley recently to assist in selling of the football club. The owners are willing to sell the club for a price of 4 billion British Pounds.

As per a report in The Mirror, Ambani - who is the 8th richest person in the world - has enquired about acquiring the Liverpool-based club.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club," FSG has said in a statement.

Advertisement

Ambani already has investments in the sports sector as his company Reliance Industries, the biggest business conglomerate in the country, owns cricket franchise. Ambani owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians have also bought teams in domestic T20 leagues in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

His company is also the promoter of the domestic football league, Indian Super League (ISL).