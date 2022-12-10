Argentina players and their vehement acts after win over Netherlands, and nobody is talking about this

Well, this article will crack some, no, it will crack almost every Argentina supporter who will be reading this.

Argentina's joyride in the World Cup continued after their penalty win over the Netherlands on Friday. The Latin American country advanced to the semifinals and will be taking on Croatia on Tuesday as they look to book a place in the final.

But the series of things that happened after the match was quite startling. As soon as the Lautaro Martinez shot went in, the Argentina players mocked the Netherlands players as they ran and started celebrating. Yes, there is no problem with that. You are supposed to celebrate after a pulsating win and in the heat of the moment, these things can happen.

But some of the words their players said after the match, including their talisman Lionel Messi, are not only surprising, but utterly disappointing.

It started right after the Dutch scored the equaliser in the final seconds of the ninety minutes. As soon as they conceded, the Argentina players were howling the referee with some kind of protest, which is quite ambiguous to know as the free-kick they conceded was quite blatant.

There were moments in the match when things got heated up, and both sets of players played a part in it, but the Argentina players went overboard after their win.

Words were said by Louis van Gaal and his Netherlands players before the match. But the reaction after winning was not classy at all from the Argentine contingent.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero for Los Albicelestes with some fantastic saves from the spot. But he openly told Lous Van Gaal to 'shut his mouth' after the match. Not only that, he was abusive towards the Dutch coaching members after the match and some of those words were not mentionable. You can see it in the footage below-

Then there was their captain supremo Lionel Messi, who is portrayed as the symbol of humbleness. Lionel Messi had his say to Louis Van Gaal as well with an arrogant celebration after the goal and later went on to say some words to the Dutch manager as well.

It didn't end there. Messi also continued his chirping during a post-match interview where he saw a Dutch player and shouted at him without any prior provocation. Even the interviewer was shocked and told Messi to 'Tranquilo', which means calm down in Spanish.

"What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!," Messi said to Wout Weghorst reportedly, who scored a brace to get the Netherlands back in the game.

Argentina fans by now are feeling the wrath and perhaps blessing me with some adjectives, but deep down it was a disgraceful act from their beloved players. This is not expected of a world-class team just after they have booked a place in the World Cup semifinal.

Lionel Messi abused the referee, abused the opponent players and behaved vehemently towards the opponent coach, that's not what you expect from the so-called greatest in the world.

Piers Morgan interviewed Cristiano Ronaldo recently and Ronaldo's controversial comments on Manchester United and manager Erik Ten Hag led to his departure from the club and got worldwide media attention. Morgan tweeted on Saturday saying that had Ronaldo done the same thing that Messi did against the Netherlands, it would have gotten much more media attention. And to be fair, he is somewhat spot on.

You won't see any media or anyone uttering a word against the Argentina players for what they did. How Messi reacted after the win, how he behaved with an opponent is nothing but a sore to the eye, but everyone is so numb about that, as if nothing did happen.

Argentina, by far were the better team in the match and absolutely deserve their place in the semifinals. There is little doubt that they look like a team who can add another star to their chest this time. But no way can you justify the obnoxious act of their players after the match on Friday.

There is a strong perception of Cristiano Ronaldo among avid Lionel Messi fanatics. History has seen Ronaldo being put under the sword for his controversial comments and disrespectful acts, perhaps rightly so. Lionel Messi has shown that he can do the same, on the biggest stage of football, and can get away with it with flying colours. But hopefully, the Messi aficionados won't portray him as a saint, because last night was a leveller.