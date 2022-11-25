FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil give update on Neymar injury, is his tournament over?

Brazil started off with a victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they beat Serbia 2-0 on Friday. They had to dwell in the first hour of the match but eventually, the Selecao were bright and beautiful at the Lusail Iconic Stadium as Richarlison scored a brace to secure the three points.

But amid the victory, there is concern among supporters worldwide regarding Neymar and his fitness. The star forward had an underwhelming game, having just 3 shots and only one of them was on target. In a match where Neymar scored blank, trouble arose later when he hobbled off with an ankle injury and had to be substituted.

At the touchline, the 30-year-old was captured wrapping his head with the shirt in dismay and that feared millions. He also had an ice pack wrapped around his ankle, with a visible swollen area around the ankle. And these images have raised questions about whether his tournament has come to a premature end.

But the star forward since has taken to Twitter and calmed the nerves of his millions of followers.

"Tough game, but it was important to win, Congratulations team, first step taken... 6 [more games] left," Neymar tweeted after the game. The tone of the tweet may suggest his injury is not that serious and the PSG forward may well be fit for the next game against Switzerland.

Advertisement