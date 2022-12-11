World Cup 2022: Dutch player accuses Lionel Messi of influencing scandalous refereeing
Frenkie de Jong has described the officiating of the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final against Argentina as "scandalous", claiming referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz was influenced by Argentina talisman Lionel Messi.
The Netherlands staged a remarkable comeback to force extra time after going 2-0 down in Friday's clash courtesy of Wout Weghorst double, but the Oranje then suffered penalty heartache as they lost the shoot-out 4-3.
Lahoz was widely criticised for his display after showing 15 yellow cards during the match.
Argentina captain Messi said Lahoz was not "up to the task" of overseeing such a fixture at the end of a heated affair, and while De Jong agrees, he felt the presence of his former Barcelona team-mate contributed.
"When regular playing time was over, the Argentina players all went to him and from then on he only whistled for Argentina," De Jong said of Lahoz.
"Jurrien Timber's shoe was kicked off, but then he whistled for a foul against us. Luuk [de Jong] just wins a normal header and he blows his whistle, they kick the ball into our dugout, he doesn't care," De Jong added.
"Messi takes the ball with his hand, he just lets it go. He was really scandalous. "He is a nice guy, a good referee. But here he was beyond reason. I think he lost his way in overtime. "It could well be that the greatness of Lionel Messi had an influence on that. It's not the referee's fault, but it did affect the game," De Jong added accusing his former Barcelona teammate. There was an exchange of words between the two teams' players and even after the victory, Argentine players continued their war of words towards the Dutch players and their manager Louis Van Gaal. FIFA have initiated investigations against both sides for the fiery episodes on the field during the match. Lionel Messi and co. didn't stop after the game and continued taking a dig at their opponents even after their victory. Only Spain, with four, have lost more World Cup penalty shoot-outs than the Netherlands. This was their third defeat in the shootouts and consecutive losses against Argentina in the World Cup. The Oranjes lost against the same opposition in the 2014 World Cup at this same stage, and at that time, Sergio Romero was the hero for Los Albicelestes. (with inputs from Omnisport)
(with inputs from Omnisport)