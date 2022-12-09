World Cup 2022: England legend names three players who will get into France team

England are set to take on France in the quarterfinals of the World Cup tomorrow. The Three Lions will eye to make another semifinal appearance by beating the defending champions, who look to repeat their Russia feat.

There are some terrific players in both the sides, but according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, the French team eclipses the Three Lions when it comes to the quantity of talented players.

"We cannot ignore that France has more high-class footballers accustomed to winning the biggest prizes in club and international football," Carragher told Daily Telegraph.

But Carragher added that although France have a better starting XI, England topple them with the additional five substitutes, mainly due to the lack of experience in the French midfield.

Carragher was tasked to form a France/England combined XI, and he said the French side will overpower the English side in that department, as he could add only three England players in that lineup.

Striker and Captain Harry Kane, right-back Kyle Walker and midfielder Jude Bellingham can only make it into the French starting lineup, according to Carragher.