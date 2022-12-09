World Cup 2022: England on the verge of winning trophies, claims France custodian Hugo Lloris

England are set to lock horns against France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium. And ahead of the monumental tie, France captain Hugo Lloris says the Three Lions are on the verge of winning a major trophy.

England reached the semi-finals in Russia and then the final of Euro 2020 last year. Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris, who will be aiming to stop the English attack in the quarterfinals, says the English are getting nearer to winning a trophy.

"To be honest, if we compare both sides there were more English players In Russia than French players," Lloris said in a press conference when asked if France's triumph in Russia gave them the edge.

"If you look at the England squad there were finalists and runners-up at the Euros and a real progression. Their team is mature and ready to compete and go for trophies. They were unlucky at the Euros, they came very close.

"For our side there has been a lot of changes, a new generation that are ready to compete, they play in the best teams in Europe, but we have a good mixture of experience and younger players," Lloris added.



France have had a single spot in their flawless campaign so far with that loss against Tunisia in the group stage. And Lloris says they will have to take step by step and be prepared for Harry Kane and his troops. He says they are getting better in each game and will be aiming to prevail over Gareth Southgate's men in a tough battle.

