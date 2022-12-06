World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Uruguay and four players after their vehement reaction following World Cup exit

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Uruguayan Football Association after the players' angry reaction to the World Cup elimination. Four players are also set to be charged and according to reports, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin are among the names.

Uruguay's 2-0 win over Ghana was not enough to take them beyond the group stage, as Diego Alonso's team were ultimately eliminated on the basis of goals scored, and reacted angrily when Cavani was denied a late penalty after going down in the Ghana box.

They went out after South Korea shocked Portugal with a 2-1 victory. Uruguay drew their first match against South Korea and then were beaten by Portugal. They finished on 4 points with the same goal difference with Korea, but the Taeguk Warriors scored 4 goals in the group stages, compared to Uruguay's 2 goals.

Social media footage showed Edinson Cavani, currently a Valencia player, pushing the VAR monitor over after the final whistle, while several other Uruguay players surrounded referee Daniel Siebert.