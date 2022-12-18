FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Argentina vs France Live Updates; ARG 3-2 FRA, Messi scores in extra time

Argentina take on defending champions France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday (December 18).

Both Argentina and France will be aiming to end the day with their third World Cup title.

Lionel Messi will be looking to lift the title for the first time in what is his World Cup swansong, while his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe will look to make it back-to-back titles.

Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 Live Blog