FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Argentina vs France Live Updates; ARG 3-2 FRA, Messi scores in extra time

Argentina take on defending champions France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday (December 18).
Both Argentina and France will be aiming to end the day with their third World Cup title.
Lionel Messi will be looking to lift the title for the first time in what is his World Cup swansong, while his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe will look to make it back-to-back titles.
Keep yourself updated with the latest updates from the Qatar 2022 final with mykhel live blog here.
Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 Live Blog
11:24 pm
ARG lead
GOAL!! Paredes Scores for Argentina. ARG 3-1 FRA
11:23 pm
Missed
Tchouameni misses! ARG 2-1 FRA
11:22 pm
Dybala Scores
GOAL!! Dybala scores and Argentina lead shootouts 2-1
11:22 pm
France Miss! Martinez saves - FRA 1 (3) - ARG 1 (3)
11:21 pm
ARG 1 (3) - FRA 1 (3)
Goal! GOAT for reason, Messi scores calmly for Argentina.
11:20 pm
FRA 1 (3)-3 ARG
Goal! Mbappe converts! FRANCE 4 - ARG 3
11:19 pm
We are into the penalties now
The teams are getting ready for the penalty shootouts!
11:18 pm
End of Extra Time
FRA 3-3 ARG! The referee blows the whistle to end the second half of the extra time. What a contest we have had so far!
11:13 pm
Most goals in FIFA World Cup
16 - Miroslav Klose (Germany)
15 - Ronaldo (Brazil)
14 - Gerd Muller (West Germany)
13 - Just Fontaine (France)/Lionel Messi (Argentina)
12 - Pele (Brazil)/Kylian Mbappe (France)
11:13 pm
Mbappe Creates History!
4 - Kylian Mbappé has scored more World Cup final goals than any other player in the tournament's history (4)
11:08 pm
Penalty to France
116'! France get a penalty and Mbappe once again scores. France are alive with the equaliser from their maverick. This is the first WC Final hat trick since 1966!
11:06 pm
We are into the last five minutes of the second half of the extra time. Can Argentina stave off France and script history?
11:00 pm
GOAL! Messi Scores
109'! Goal - Lionel Messi has scored for his team and Argentina are 3-2 now. Argentina have taken the lead.
10:56 pm
End of the first half of Extra Time
106'! The first half of the extra time has ended and both teams have been unable to break the deadlock. We have another exciting 15 minutes in front of us.
10:54 pm
Argentina miss a chance, again
105'! Attempt missed. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) left-footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuna with a through ball.
10:53 pm
Attempt missed by Argentina
Messi is seen for the first time in 20 minutes as he tries to hit but Lloris saves it. Good defence from France. Argentina get a corner but fail to convert.
10:51 pm
Substitution for Argentina
102'! Martinez comes off the bench to replace Alvarez
10:46 pm
8th WC Final to enter extra time
It's the 8th World Cup Final to go to extra time, with just two of those going to penalties
10:44 pm
Substitution for France
96'! Adrien Rabiot leaves the pitch and Youssouf Fofana enters.
10:38 pm
Second half Ends
At the end of the second half. Argentina and France are tied at 2-2!
10:31 pm
96'! Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul
10:26 pm
End of REGULATION tIME
90'! The regulation time has ended and 8 minutes of stoppage time has been added. Will the deadlock be broken?
10:15 pm
France have equalised
GOALL!!! Mbappe Scores his second goal within a minute and France have equalised for his team. It was a right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.
10:13 pm
Penalty for France
GOAL!! 79'! Penalty for France And Mbappe scores from the spot. ARG 2-1 FRA
10:02 pm
Attempt Missed by Argentina
67'! Attempt missed. Randal Kolo Muani (France) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
09:42 pm
Second Half Begins
The play resumes in the second half. Argentina have ruled the first 45 minutes and the injury time that followed and Les Blues have looked clueless. Can the defending champions make a comeback in the second half?
09:25 pm
Half-Time
End of the first half in Lusail Stadium and with the help of goals from Messi and Di Maria, Argentina are leading France by 2-0. It has been Argentina's game in the first half. Will France be able to make a comeback in the second half. We'll have to wait and watch.
09:20 pm
First Half - injury time
7 minutes of injury time has been added in this game by the match officials
09:17 pm
Appreciation post for Di Maria
Mesut Ozil - the German legend - lauds Angel Di Maria for his sensational goal!
09:15 pm
Substitutions from France in 40th minute
Early substitutions from France. Ousmane Dembele OUT and Randal Kolo Muani comes in. Olivier Giroud has also been replaced by Marcus Thuram.
09:14 pm
Argentina have created another record in Qatar
Most penalties awarded to one team at a FIFA World Cup:
5 - Argentina (2022*).
4 - Portugal (1966).
4 — Netherlands (1978).
09:07 pm
Goal for Argentina in 35th minute
GOAL!! Angel Di Maria scores the second goal for Argentina. Di Maria gets brilliantly assisted by Alexis Mac Allister and the veteran forward penetrates in the French D and hits a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Argentina supporters are electrified and also the players. They take a 2-0 lead
09:06 pm
Argentina miss in 30th minute
Attempt missed by Argentina as Alexis Mac Allister's right-footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. The goal has increased the confidence of the Argentines they are dominating the ball possession.
09:02 pm
Corner for Argentina
Argentina get a corner in the 30th minute. Messi takes it but French defenders stave him off.
08:55 pm
Argentina Score in 22nd minute
GOALLL!!!! Messi scores for Argentina and they have an early lead. Messi takes the penalty stroke and converts it with a left-footed shot to the bottom right corner.
08:47 pm
No Goal in First 15 Minutes
The first 15 minutes of the game witnessed some tight contests between the two teams. Both France and Argentina have penetrated in each other's posts but no success for any team so far. However, it has been Argtina's dominance so far.
08:46 pm
Argentina have seen the lion share of possession in the opening minutes and have been most likely team to score. Lionel Messi and Co have managed to find through the French defence very easily.
08:09 pm
Welcome to the coverage of the World Cup 2022 Final. Argentina are up against France. Its Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe and it promises to be an intriguing encounter.