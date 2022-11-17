World Cup 2022 Group A: Five players to keep an eye on

With the World Cup just 3 days away, we are about to enjoy some scintillating displays in the next few weeks. The global football extravaganza takes centre stage in Qatar this year and on Sunday, the match between Qatar and Ecuador will commence the joyride.

Today we shall focus on Group A. Group A consists of hosts Qatar, along with Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal. There will be an array of showcasing talents in these four teams and today we shall take a sneak peek at the five players who can make a real mark in this group's affairs.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Cody Gakpo is has become a familiar name for European football aficionados after his meteoric rise in PSV Eindhoven. He was subject to transfer to Manchester United earlier but has opted to stay with his native club and is in tremendous form. The 23-year-old has already made 21 goal contributions (9 goals, 12 assists) this season and will undoubtedly be a pivotal part of the Dutch zigsaw going forward. He can play an array of positions, from striker up front to the no. 10 role. But in the World Cup, he may well be deployed at either of the flanks and with his pace coupled with physicality, Gakpo can be a real menace for his opposition. He has scored 3 goals in 9 games for the national team.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Virgil van Dijk hasn't had the best of seasons with Liverpool so far. And it will be a welcome change for him at the biggest stage of football to get things back on track. Van Dijk has always been a player who excels under pressure, and he will be aiming to replicate the same as he stands at the heart of the Dutch defense.