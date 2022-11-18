World Cup 2022 Group C: Five players to keep tabs on

Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina) (Club: Atletico Madrid)

Rodrigo De Paul has been immense for Argentina since his debut in 2018. He was a midfield stalwart at his former club Udinese and was signed by Atletico Madrid in 2021, just days after some outstanding performances in Argentina's Copa America winning campaign. He will be slotted at the right side of their midfield and has the ability to play as a double pivot. He is strong in his defensive role, but has the ability to find passes and get into dangerous positions, just as he did to find Angel Di Maria against Brazil last year in the Copa America final.

The 28-year-old is having an underwhelming season for Atletico, but he has been a different beast in the nation's colours.

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) (Club: Inter Milan)

Argentina's hopes of lifting their 3rd title depend largely on Lautaro Martinez. He will be the front man of their three attacking pieces and will be crucial for the team. Martinez, 25, is known for his goalscoring as his numbers in Inter are more than impressive (32 goals since 2021-22 season).

Lionel Messi's role as playmaker will also be massively impacted by Lautaro's form as finishing off their moves will be the main role for the Inter striker. He has 21 goals in 40 appearances for Argentina and is someone who can propel the team towards glory. Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero were the leading marksman for Argentina in the last couple of World Cups, hopefully Lautaro Martinez is the man who topples them at the grandest stage.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) (Club: PSG)

This name doesn't need any introduction. Lionel Messi is going to be the heart of the Argentina team in this World Cup and his fate will determine the fate of his country largely. Messi has been in terrific form as well and would like to continue that in Qatar. He has 10 goals and 5 assists in his last 5 games for Argentina, and that is a form to be feared of. This is going to be the last World Cup for him and there is little doubt that the maestro would like to show his best magic at his swansong. Argentina came agonisingly close in 2014, their campaign in 2018 was disappointing, but Messi finally got the hands to his first international trophy last year after winning the Copa America. And surely he would like to rise a step higher, a gigantic step to conquer the world this time around.

Salman Al-Faraj (Saudi Arabia) (Club: Al-Hilal)

Saudi Arabia has been in the World Cup fold regularly in the last three decades. They made to four consecutive appearances from 1994 to 2006. But after that, their only appearance came in Russia four years ago, where they conceded 7 goals and only managed a win over Egypt in the group stage, thus being eliminated from the first hurrah.

Their captain Salman Al-Faraj is a massive name. The 33-year-old midfielder will have a huge responsibility to hold the team together this year. He is their midfield glue and the second most experienced player in the Saudi squad. He was included in the final squad despite being injured, speaking volumes about the importance of his presence. Their manager Herve Renard said they were scared about Salman's injury, but it was lucky for them his shoulder injury was just a minor one.

Al-Faraj will be leading his country to another World Cup campaign and will be hoping to defy all the odds and qualify for the next round.