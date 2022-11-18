World Cup 2022 Group D: Six players to keep an eye on

World Cup is a tough thing to defend, and France will be exactly eyeing to emulate that this year in Qatar. They are placed in Group D along with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

There are some big names that feature in this group and overwhelmingly the French are the favourites to make it past the group. Tunisia, Australia and Denmark will be fighting for their place in the next round.

We have managed to come up with six players who will be instrumental in their nation's hopes and dreams and here we take a look at them.

Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) (Club: Montpellier)

Wahbi Khazri came to the limelight with Bordeaux back in 2014. Since then his club career has been wayward with stints at Sunderland, and Rennes. He found a home at Saint Etienne in 2018 and did exceedingly well for them. He plays for Montpellier in Ligue 1 and has so far done decently. A crafty forward, Khazri is versatile as he can cover almost anywhere in the frontline. His ability to score goals and create chances will be pivotal for Tunisia. The minnows have a tough ask in the group and they will bank on Khazri, who is prolific for the country with 22 goals in 51 games. He scored 2 goals in the AFCON this year and will be aiming to emulate his scoring prowess in Qatar.

Christian Eriksen (Denmark) (Club: Manchester United)

Christian Eriksen doesn't need any introduction. The midfielder was resurrected back to life after collapsing on the field last year. And even with a defibrillator implanted in his body, the Danish warrior will be looking to conquer Qatar. Eriksen has been immense for Man United since his move in the summer. He will be the playmaker in the Denmark squad and will be tinkering with the proceedings from the heart of their midfield. Eriksen's versatility at the middle will be beneficial for the team as he can defend, find spaces in tight areas and can pick a pass for the attackers. For Denmark's hopes, Eriksen finding control is pivotal.