World Cup 2022 Group E: Six Players to keep an eye on

As Qatar prepare for the month-long footballing spectacle starting on Sunday, we dive into the quest for talents across the 3 teams. Today our focus is on Group E of the World Cup 2022. Group E is regarded as the Group of Death. Two former Champions Germany and Spain are in this group going to lock horns together along with Japan and Costa Rica, as the latter reached the quarterfinals stage in Brazil in 2014.

There are ample names in the four teams to keep you on the edge of your seat, but we have jotted it down to six names who may be the cream of the crop.

Jamal Musiala (Germany) (Club: Bayern Munich)

The Bundesliga boy wunder Jamal Musiala has grasped the limelight after his rapid rise in Bayern Munich ranks. The 19-year-old is a vital cog of the Bayern team and has been a revelation for them. His repertoire consists of immense creating ability and natural ease to operate in tight spaces. His roaming role in the German midfield is going to be crucial and if he gets an opportunity, he can dazzle anybody. He scored 9 goals along with 8 assists before the season break and is regarded as one of the elites of future. Musiala is mainly an attacking midfielder but can play on the left hand

side, and if required, can hone defensive role as well. It will be interesting to see if Hans Flick gives him an opportunity, but if he comes on, he is definitely a man to watch.

Serge Gnabry (Germany) (Club: Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry is another who is at the prime of his football this season. The Bayern striker has racked up 9 goals in the season coming to the World Cup and will be aiming to continue his merry way. He has 20 goals in just 36 games for his country. A right winger prima facie, Gnabry can play at array of positions - from Centre Forward to the left side of the wing. His versatility will be handy for Hans Flick as he can switch wings in the match regularly to bamboozle the opponents. Also keep an eye on his strength, standing just 175 cms tall, Gnabry packs a sturdy punch and has the ability to shrug off defenders. So keep an eye on.

Pedri (Spain) (Club: Barcelona)

Luis Enrique's men are in Qatar to repeat their 2010 achievements, that is win the World Cup. And to have that elusive glory, Pedri is going to be instrumental. Although just 19, Pedri is already a starter for Spain and will continue to be so in the World Cup. The crafty midfielder has been in decent touch for Barcelona, scoring 3 La Liga goals so far. His passing prowess, ability to pick a player with long balls and clever movements will be pivotal in the Spanish midfield. He is not only technically gifted

but has speedy legs to go past defenders as well. He was also named the Young Player of the Euro 2020 last year.