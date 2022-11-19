World Cup 2022 Group F: Five players to keep an eye on

As the World Cup nears, the buzz around the globe is reaching the threshold level of excitement. Amid the stars galore, there will be some proven and tested connoisseurs of World Football that will embark the greens in Qatar and rise to the zenith, or perhaps experience the nadir of footballing emotions.

Today our focus switches to Group F, a group that has the potential to be the group of death. Although Group E is considered the group to provide all the jaw-dropping scenarios, you can't deny this set of four teams consisting of Belgium, Croatia, Morocco and Canada.

Belgium and Croatia are emerging powerhouses of European Football and the latter were the beaten finalists last term. Belgium, on the other hand, have a star-studded squad and can surprise anybody on their day. Along with them are Morocco and Canada- both hoping to make a mark on the grand stage of football and not shy of locking horns with the elite.

Today we will name five players in this who must be in your watchlist during the matches.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) (Club: PSG)

Since his move to PSG, Achraf Hakimi has been a revelation. The right-back is versatile and loaded with attributes. He can play in the midfield as well if required and his passing ability, dynamism and pace can be a real menace for other teams. The 24-year-old has scored 3 goals for PSG this season and will be hoping to replicate his attacking prowess in Qatar as well. Along with that, he is defensively sound, wins aerial duels regularly with his frame and cut the offensive passes on the wing. A player who can dribble, create chances with long balls and cross and an astute defender - Hakimi deserves to be someone to have an eye on.

Luka Modric (Croatia) (Club: Real Madrid)

Luka Modric is unequivocally regarded as the heart of the Croatian team. The crafty midfielder is like a fine wine, which gets better as it gets older. He will be operating from midfield and controlling the pace, and the whole mechanism of the Croatian approach in the matches. Modric, 37, is coming to the World Cup with a decent form for Real Madrid and will be pivotal in his country's hopes. His leadership skill will also be important for the many young players in the squad, and if Croatia does well in this tournament, Modric is going to be at the nucleus of that.