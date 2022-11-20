World Cup 2022 Group G: Seven players to keep an eye on
The entire globe will be having one eye from today onwards on the spectacle named World Cup that inaugurates in Qatar tonight. 32 teams will be engaging themselves in an epic battle for supremacy, which starts from the first match as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador.
Like every year, five-time Champions Brazil are one of the favourites going in the World Cup. Brazil are slotted in Group G along with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon. Today our focus is on six players in this group who can make a mark in this footballing war ground.
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) (Club: Arsenal)
Switzerland will hope to make it to the next round. And in their quest for that, midfielder and skipper Granit Xhaka is pivotal. Xhaka has been resurrected at Arsenal this term with his more advanced role in the midfield. The 30-year-old has 4 goals and 3 assists to his name so far as Arsenal sit on top of the Premier League before the break. And for his national team, he is equally important. Switzerland with their 4-2-3-1 formation rely firmly on Xhaka as a part of their two-man midfield. And his understanding of the situations, his supreme passing ability with goal-scoring knack will be important for them. Xhaka, at the heart of the midfield, will orchestrate things for his team and keep an eye on that left foot, which can bulge the net from any distance.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) (Club: Bayern Munich)
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is going through the ripest form of his career. The Bayern forward has scored 11 goals in 16 games for the German club so far with a goal involvement every 56 minutes. He also scored in Cameroon's final friendly against Panama. A tall striker who is a fox in the box, can be Cameroon's key going forward if Vincent Aboubakar doesn't fire. Even if he doesn't start, Choupo-Moting can make an impact from the bench if Rigobert Song turns to the 33-year-old.
Neymar (Brazil) (Club: PSG)
The whole of Brazil awaits to see Neymar's magic in the World Cup. Neymar is in terrific form for PSG having scored 13 goals for them so far, along with 12 assists. Neymar's record in the World Cup is also decent. The crafty forward has scored 6 goals in the grandest stage of football in 10 appearances in 2014 and 2018. He has 75 goals overall for Brazil in 121 matches. There will be redemption in his mind after the injury in 2014 WC as Brazil look to get their hands on their 6th title, first in 20 years. And as Marquinhos said recently about Neymar, he is at his optimum level, which can only be a red flag for his opponents.
Vinicius Junior (Brazil) (Club: Real Madrid)
Another player from the Selecao to keep an eye on is Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid winger will be starting on the left-hand side for Brazil and with his rapid pace and skill, he can outfox any defender. His form is exquisite so far, having scored 10 goals for the Spanish club so far, he will be another player Brazil will bank on a lot. Although there are competitions in his position, it looks like Vinicius will be starting their first game against Serbia. And any decent outing will only cement his place and the 22-year-old may emerge as one of the top performers in the tournament.
Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil) (Club: Newcastle United)
Bruno Guimaraes is a relatively new name in the Brazil fold. But the Newcastle midfielder can be one of their focal characters when the World Cup ends. A dynamic midfielder who has both sides of the game, Guimaraes is an asset. He can tackle, can break the attack with interceptions, extremely creative with his passing and is not shy in front of goal. Playing in the middle, Guimaraes can be the go-to man for Tite. The 25-year-old's inexperience may well be the only concern but apart from that, he is a class apart.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) (Club: Lazio)
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the hot prospects in football right now. His lofty heights in Serie A has gathered many interests around Europe and any decent outing in Qatar will only enhance the number of suitors. The 27-year-old is a midfielder with incredible technique and passing quality. He is a box-to-box midfielder who has the ability to score goals and has 7 assists to his name already for Lazio. Along with that, he is a firm tackler and never shies away from defensive duties.
Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) (Club: Juventus)
Dusan Vlahovic will be the man at the top for Serbia. Vlahovic is in good form for Juventus and his scoring ability will play a massive part in Serbia's fortunes in Qatar. A lanky striker with an amazing ability to score goals with both his foot and head, Vlahovic will be the target man for the Serbian wingers and midfielders, also his hold-up play will bring other players to the game. Being that tall, the former Fiorentina striker is extremely rapid as well.