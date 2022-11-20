World Cup 2022 Group G: Seven players to keep an eye on

The entire globe will be having one eye from today onwards on the spectacle named World Cup that inaugurates in Qatar tonight. 32 teams will be engaging themselves in an epic battle for supremacy, which starts from the first match as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador.

Like every year, five-time Champions Brazil are one of the favourites going in the World Cup. Brazil are slotted in Group G along with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon. Today our focus is on six players in this group who can make a mark in this footballing war ground.

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) (Club: Arsenal)

Switzerland will hope to make it to the next round. And in their quest for that, midfielder and skipper Granit Xhaka is pivotal. Xhaka has been resurrected at Arsenal this term with his more advanced role in the midfield. The 30-year-old has 4 goals and 3 assists to his name so far as Arsenal sit on top of the Premier League before the break. And for his national team, he is equally important. Switzerland with their 4-2-3-1 formation rely firmly on Xhaka as a part of their two-man midfield. And his understanding of the situations, his supreme passing ability with goal-scoring knack will be important for them. Xhaka, at the heart of the midfield, will orchestrate things for his team and keep an eye on that left foot, which can bulge the net from any distance.

Advertisement