World Cup 2022 Group H: Six players to keep an eye on

The Group H of the World Cup consists of Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. There are some familiar giants of the game in this group and today we shall take a look at six names who can mesmerize the fans at this tournament.

Portugal, along with their star-studded squad are favourites to qualify as Group Champions while the other three countries will be aiming to seal their berth in the knockout round as well. This group is trickier than it seems, and promises to surprise as the course goes.

Thomas Partey (Ghana) (Club: Arsenal)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is an integral part of the Ghana squad. He is a dynamic midfielder who has the quality of blocking the opponent line and then carrying the ball forward with ease. Partey, a complete midfielder will be controlling the heart of Ghana's fort and will be pivotal for the African side. He can glide around in the midfield region and pick a pass for the forwards, a trait that will benefit Ghana with their 4-2-3-1 system.

The 29-year-old has scored 2 goals for Arsenal and both are stunning long-rangers, so keep an eye on that bullet right foot as well.

Heung-Min Son (South Korea) (Club: Tottenham)

Heung-Min Son has undergone an eyeball socket surgery after an injury in Spurs' Champions League match against Marseille on November 2. He is the talisman of the South Korean side and his availability will determine their hopes. Son, predominantly an attacking midfielder, can play in the wings as well. He can also be deployed as a striker in a 4-4-2 system and his pace, skill, and finishing ability is nothing but elite.

There is still a question mark about his fitness but if that goes according to the plan, we can witness some real magic from his boots.