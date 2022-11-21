World Cup 2022 Group H: Six players to keep an eye on
The Group H of the World Cup consists of Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. There are some familiar giants of the game in this group and today we shall take a look at six names who can mesmerize the fans at this tournament.
Portugal, along with their star-studded squad are favourites to qualify as Group Champions while the other three countries will be aiming to seal their berth in the knockout round as well. This group is trickier than it seems, and promises to surprise as the course goes.
Thomas Partey (Ghana) (Club: Arsenal)
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is an integral part of the Ghana squad. He is a dynamic midfielder who has the quality of blocking the opponent line and then carrying the ball forward with ease. Partey, a complete midfielder will be controlling the heart of Ghana's fort and will be pivotal for the African side. He can glide around in the midfield region and pick a pass for the forwards, a trait that will benefit Ghana with their 4-2-3-1 system.
The 29-year-old has scored 2 goals for Arsenal and both are stunning long-rangers, so keep an eye on that bullet right foot as well.
Heung-Min Son (South Korea) (Club: Tottenham)
Heung-Min Son has undergone an eyeball socket surgery after an injury in Spurs' Champions League match against Marseille on November 2. He is the talisman of the South Korean side and his availability will determine their hopes. Son, predominantly an attacking midfielder, can play in the wings as well. He can also be deployed as a striker in a 4-4-2 system and his pace, skill, and finishing ability is nothing but elite.
There is still a question mark about his fitness but if that goes according to the plan, we can witness some real magic from his boots.
Rafael Leao (Portugal) (Club: AC Milan) Rafael Leao has been in tremendous form in Serie A with AC Milan, scoring 7 goals along with 6 assists in the process so far this season. A hot prodigy of European football, Leao is mainly a winger who is rapid, can beat opponents with his skill and has an eye for goal as well. He has 11 caps for Portugal but hasn't managed a goal for his country yet. Maybe the World Cup will change that. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) (Club: Manchester United) The entire world will be having their eye on Cristiano Ronaldo, after his recent debacle off the field. Ronaldo has been at odds with his club and manager and has been mostly a fringe character at the English club. But given his class, the 37-year-old is a force going forward and will be Portugal's focal character. There will be added impetus from his side, to prove his worth even at this age and perhaps shut a lot of mouths who have been vocal against him. So a Cristiano Ronaldo with vengeance on his mind? That can only warrant fireworks. Federico Valverde (Uruguay) (Club: Real Madrid) Now, this is a player who can emerge as one of the best performers in this tournament. Federico Valverde is having the time of his life so far, he is scoring goals, putting up outstanding performances, and picking up assists - seems like all on his will. The midfielder/right winger has racked up 8 goals for Real this season, which is better than his last five years combined. Valverde will have the freedom to play more offensively with his national colours and can be a real menace to opponents. He is someone who is equipped with a great sense of passing, rapid on the wings, and now with his goal-scoring form looks even more lethal. Can Valverde be the engine of Los Celestes? We will get that answer soon. Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) (Club: Liverpool) Even with the players like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani already in the squad, why should we keep an eye on Darwin Nunez? Well, the answer is simple. Because Nunez is class. The 23-year-old has had a decent start to his Liverpool career and looks like a player who has all the potential to reach lofty heights. Nunez has scored 8 goals for the Reds before the season broke, and will be a key figure for Uruguay as well. Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez both are at the twilight of their career and this World Cup will be the perfect stage to transfer the baton to Nunez's shoulders. He is a lanky forward who is extremely dynamic and robust with his play. His finishing ability is excellent, and so is his hold-up play. So going forward, Nunez will undoubtedly be Uruguay's main man up front, and this World Cup may be the start of that power shift.
