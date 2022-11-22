FIFA World Cup 2022: Jio Cinema stream Buffering? Heres how you can fix this!

FIFA World Cup 2022 is being broadcast in India through Sports 18 channel on TV. The streaming platform was originally supposed to be Voot, but Jio Cinema has been streaming the tournament for free from all telecom services.

But on the opening day, there were issues with the Jio Cinema app as users complained of glitches and constant buffering. Since the Opening Ceremony, the stuttering of the Jio Cinema app left football fans frustrated on Sunday. There were plenty of complaints from the fans, ironic jeers and memes towards Jio and pure anger from the people around the country for their dismal shortcomings with the broadcasting, which even prompted Jio to issue an apology.

Even on Monday, there were issues with the streaming quality, especially if the users were streaming from their smartphones. Argentina is set to play on Tuesday and fans are sceptical about enjoying the match given their experience with the streaming so far.

But amid this, there is a way to improve your streaming quality while streaming with the Jio Cinema app. This is the way you can fix your streaming issues, if you are streaming from the Jio Cinema app or website.