World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Portugal: Atlas Lions stun Portugal 1-0 to create history

A solitary goal from Youssef En-Nesyri created history for Morocco as the African nation beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals and booked their place in the semifinals, the first by an African nation in history.

The loss means this is the last of Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup. Morocco will wait for the winner of England and France to play in the semifinal.

As it happened:

Portugal had overwhelming possession but the Moroccon defence remained firm in the early stages. The shock lead came in the 43rd minute as Youssef En-Nesyri's header gave Morocco the lead. At the break, it was the Atlas Lions who had a monumental lead to hold on.

In the second half, it was one-way traffic as Portugal had control of the ball and they looked the side to restore parity. Bruno Fernandes' dipping right-wing volley struck the crossbar, and he was subsequently denied a penalty after claiming to be tugged back in the box.

But Morocco held on as their robust defence stood tall in front of the galaxy of Portuguese stars. Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced from the bench but even he couldn't breach the resistance.

Walid Cheddira was shown a second yellow in the 93rd minute and the Atlas Lions had to play the final few minutes with a man down, but they fought like warriors to protect their lead.

Veteran defender Pepe had a glaring opportunity to equalize but his header was inexplicably off target as Portugal suffered an exit, while Morocco marched on with a historic win.