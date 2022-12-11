World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud says France were lucky after beating England

Olivier Giroud says France's quarterfinal victory over England reminded him of the Russia World Cup four years ago.

Giroud was instrumental yet again in his nation's win over the Three Lions as his headed goal turned out be the winner. Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring for France but England came back strong and levelled through Harry Kane.

But Giroud scored his 53rd goal in Les Blues colours as the defending Champions set a semifinal date with World Cup surprise package Morocco.

After the win, Giroud, who was adjudged the man of the match, spoke at a press conference.

"The match tonight reminded of the match against Belgium in 2018," Giroud said.

"We fought tooth and nail. They came back into the match, started to believe, but we showed we could be dangerous on the counter-attack.

England had two penalties in the match but Harry Kane skyed the second one as the French survived a massive scare after taking the lead for the second time. And Giroud says the luck was on their side.

"We were a bit lucky because Kane misses the penalty, but we gave our all and fought tooth and nail. It reminds me of the mentality of 2018. This group deserves to get there," he added.