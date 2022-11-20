World Cup 2022: Players who are ruled out with injuries

This World Cup is a bizarre one. Shifting from the usual timeline of the June-July window, this World Cup being held at this time has cost the domestic leagues around the world. It will be a stop-start season for the league systems around the globe which is a thing that can have repercussions. But apart from that, there is a list of players who are going to miss the tournament due to a lack of recovery period from injuries due to the congested schedule.

Many top players will be missing the tournament, damaging the hopes of their nations significantly in the World Cup. Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out for France with a thigh injury most recently, but there are some other monumental names in this unfortunate list.

Paul Pogba (France)

The French midfielder was pivotal in France's title-winning campaign in Russia. Pogba underwent surgery in September for a knee issue and his recovery period will take longer. There was optimism that he may make it before the World Cup starts, but to the disappointment of the French contingent, the versatile Juventus midfielder was deemed not fit to feature for his country.