World Cup 2022: Samuel Etoo attacks a man outside Qatar stadium, later apologises

Former Chelsea and Barcelona player Samuel Eto'o has landed in hot waters after a video captured him attacking a person outside a stadium in Qatar. Eto'o, who is also the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, was seen knocking a photographer and brutally kicking the person in his face.

It happened after Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea yesterday. Eto'o was videoed walking outside the stadium and fans approached him for selfies. He obliged with some of the fans and shoved away the rest, before suddenly rushing towards a man holding a DSLR camera, and getting involved in an ugly scuffle.

As per the reports, the man with whom Eto'o got involved is an Algerian YouTuber, named Said Mamouni, who has also released a video later confirming he made an official complaint to the Qatar Police.

"I'm at the police station to file a complaint against Eto'o, he hit me and someone else with him pushed me and destroyed my camera," Mamouni later said on his channel.

"I asked him how is Bakary Gassama [African World Cup playoff referee], and if he gave him a bribe, he hit me and destroyed both my camera and mic, I know I will take my rights here in Qatar as it is a state of law, he did hit me in the chest and the face and in my elbow," he added.

The video showed Eto'o lost his cool momentarily as bystanders weren't able to calm him down. He later took on Twitter to send an apologetic message.

"I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality," Eto'o wrote.

Eto'o has been a stalwart for Cameroon in his playing days. He has represented Cameroon for 118 times in the international stage, netting 56 goals in those. The 41-year-old has also played in top European clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan and has more than 350 club goals.

For someone like Eto'o, the altercation that he got involved in was an absolute shocker. The way he attacked that person was obnoxious and doesn't reflect the way a proper celebrity must behave. It has to be seen how Qatar Police react to that. FIFA has so far made no comment on the incident. Although Eto'o has apologized, his vehement stunt deserves a stern punishment.