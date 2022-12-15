France vs Morocco: France book consecutive final berth after 2-0 win over high-flying Morocco

A clinical France have beaten Morocco 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup 2022 final.

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani were the scorers for Les Blues as they broke Moroccan hearts to confirm consecutive finals.

Didier Deschamps' men will now be meeting Argentina in the final on December 18.





As it Happened:

France had a blistering start to the match. Theo Hernandez scored from a Kylian Mbappe rebound to give Les Blues a huge lead in the 5th minute. This was the first goal that Morocco conceded from an opponent player in the tournament.

After that, France kept on creating chances as Olivier Giroud rattled the post and Kylian Mbappe's effort was cleared by the Moroccan defence. El Yamiq almost equalised right at half-time but his spectacular overhead kick came off the post as the French went to the break with a vital lead.

In the second half, Morocco had the onus to get the equalizer, but France had the best of chances. Marcus Thuram and Kylian Mbappe were agonisingly close to doubling the lead for them. Minutes after, Morocco looked certain to equalize after winning the ball in midfield, but Hamdallah failed to pull the trigger at the crunch moment and the ball was cleared by France.

