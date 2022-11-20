World Cup 2022: Stars dazzle spectators in the opening ceremony

The World Cup 2022 is finally and truly underway. Upon the week-long anticipations, the global football spectacle is up and running in the desert country. The opening ceremony of the World Cup took place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, one of the host cities.

Hosts Qatar will be taking on Ecuador in the first match of the tournament as the show concludes, where many global singing stars showcased their talent in front of a packed stadium.

"The seven-act programme will be led by world-class talents that interlace Qatari tradition with worldwide culture and will include tributes to the 32 competing teams, previous FIFA World Cup hosts and event volunteers," FIFA announced before the World Cup.