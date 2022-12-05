World Cup 2022: Stats and Facts as France and England set quarterfinals meet


Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace against Poland

France registered a 3-1 win over Poland, while England stormed past Senegal 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The two European giants will now be locking horns against each other in the last 8 of the competition.

Here we take a look at some of the unique stats of both matches-

France vs Poland

  • France striker Olivier Giroud scored the 52nd goal of his career with Les Blues. With the goal, he became the all-time top scorer for France, surpassing former player Thierry Henry.

  • French custodian Hugo Lloris made his 142nd appearance for France and is now the joint-most-capped player for the French national team. He has equalled Lilian Thuram and will surpass him if he plays in the quarterfinals against England.
  • Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the Poland match and now has 5 goals in this World Cup. He has 9 goals in total in the World Cups and now becomes the 2nd youngest player to score 5 knockout stage goals, only Pele is ahead of him.
  • Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finished the campaign with 2 goals. He scored a late penalty.
  • Kylian Mbappe has got his 9 goals in World Cups in just 11 games. He also has 2 WC assists to his name and has contributed a goal for France in every 76 minutes.

England vs Senegal:

Advertisement
  • England captain Harry Kane scored his first World Cup goal of this edition against Senegal.
  • Phil Foden became the youngest player to have 2 assists in a WC knockout match since Brazil's Ronaldo in 1998. Foden was 22 years 190 days old, while Ronaldo did at the age of 21 years 284 days.
  • Harry Kane (11 goals) surpassed Gary Lineker (10 goals) as England's top-scorer in major tournaments.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored for England in their win over Senegal

  • Jordan Henderson (32 years 170 days) became the Three Lions' second oldest player ever to score a World Cup goal. The oldest is Tom Finney, who scored at the age of 36 years 64 days against the USSR in 1958.
  • Jude Bellingham completed the most dribbles (3) in the match and also won the most duels (11).
  • With Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane scoring, England now have 7 different goal-scorers in this World Cup, the most for them in any global tournament.

(Stats Source: Opta and Statman Dave)

More QATAR 2022 News arrow_forward

Read More About: qatar 2022 fifa world cup 2022 england france
Published On December 5, 2022

Read more...