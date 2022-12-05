World Cup 2022: Stats and Facts as France and England set quarterfinals meet

France registered a 3-1 win over Poland, while England stormed past Senegal 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The two European giants will now be locking horns against each other in the last 8 of the competition.

Here we take a look at some of the unique stats of both matches-

France vs Poland

France striker Olivier Giroud scored the 52nd goal of his career with Les Blues. With the goal, he became the all-time top scorer for France, surpassing former player Thierry Henry.

French custodian Hugo Lloris made his 142nd appearance for France and is now the joint-most-capped player for the French national team. He has equalled Lilian Thuram and will surpass him if he plays in the quarterfinals against England.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the Poland match and now has 5 goals in this World Cup. He has 9 goals in total in the World Cups and now becomes the 2nd youngest player to score 5 knockout stage goals, only Pele is ahead of him.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finished the campaign with 2 goals. He scored a late penalty.

Kylian Mbappe has got his 9 goals in World Cups in just 11 games. He also has 2 WC assists to his name and has contributed a goal for France in every 76 minutes.

England vs Senegal:

England captain Harry Kane scored his first World Cup goal of this edition against Senegal.

Phil Foden became the youngest player to have 2 assists in a WC knockout match since Brazil's Ronaldo in 1998. Foden was 22 years 190 days old, while Ronaldo did at the age of 21 years 284 days.

Harry Kane (11 goals) surpassed Gary Lineker (10 goals) as England's top-scorer in major tournaments.