World Cup 2022: Stats and Facts as France and England set quarterfinals meet
France registered a 3-1 win over Poland, while England stormed past Senegal 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The two European giants will now be locking horns against each other in the last 8 of the competition.
Here we take a look at some of the unique stats of both matches-
France vs Poland
- France striker Olivier Giroud scored the 52nd goal of his career with Les Blues. With the goal, he became the all-time top scorer for France, surpassing former player Thierry Henry.
- French custodian Hugo Lloris made his 142nd appearance for France and is now the joint-most-capped player for the French national team. He has equalled Lilian Thuram and will surpass him if he plays in the quarterfinals against England.
- Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the Poland match and now has 5 goals in this World Cup. He has 9 goals in total in the World Cups and now becomes the 2nd youngest player to score 5 knockout stage goals, only Pele is ahead of him.
- Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finished the campaign with 2 goals. He scored a late penalty.
- Kylian Mbappe has got his 9 goals in World Cups in just 11 games. He also has 2 WC assists to his name and has contributed a goal for France in every 76 minutes.
England vs Senegal:
- England captain Harry Kane scored his first World Cup goal of this edition against Senegal.
- Phil Foden became the youngest player to have 2 assists in a WC knockout match since Brazil's Ronaldo in 1998. Foden was 22 years 190 days old, while Ronaldo did at the age of 21 years 284 days.
- Harry Kane (11 goals) surpassed Gary Lineker (10 goals) as England's top-scorer in major tournaments.
(Stats Source: Opta and Statman Dave)
