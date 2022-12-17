World Cup 2022: Three France players fall sick two days before Final against Argentina

France are in a spot of bother ahead of their World Cup 2022 final against Argentina.

The Les Blues will be locking horns with the Latin American giants on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the final showdown of the global extravaganza.

And ahead of their tie, three players have fallen sick and missed their training on Friday.

According to sources, three French players Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman didn't take part in the team training on Friday with viral flu-like symptoms.

Sources close to the Les Blues side say Coman also missed training on Thursday due to a "light viral syndrome" and now Varane also has fallen ill before the match.

It will come as a blow to French manager Didier Deschamps who prepare to win the World Cup for the second time as a manager. Konate, who came in the side for Upamecano in France's 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco, is also struggling with cold ahead of the final.

Amid this, Deschamps has William Saliba of Arsenal as a defensive backup if he needs to resort to that. It has to be seen how the health of the players are ahead of the final, but it looks like the trio will get fit ahead of the final.

France forward Randal Kolo Muani said in the press conference on Friday, "There is little but of flu going around but nothing serious."