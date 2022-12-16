World Cup 2022: Security Guard at Lusail Stadium dies after fall, incident to be investigated

The World Cup 2022 organizers in Qatar announced the death of a security worker on Wednesday.

The security person was said to suffer a fall while on duty at the Lusail Iconic stadium last Saturday.

The Supreme Committee said the worker named John Njau Kibue fell at the stadium. He was taken to the hospital and was put in intensive care, but unfortunately, the person passed away on Tuesday.

The organizers have also set up an investigation which "are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency", the committee said. They also announced the family of the worker had been informed already.

The security workers of Lusail Iconic Stadium and other stadiums are primarily migrant workers, most of whom come from Kenya and other African countries. But the nationality of the dead worker was not revealed by the organizers.

Lusail stadium will be hosting the final of the World Cup on Sunday between Argentina and France.

Since the World Cup was announced in Qatar, plenty of migrant workers have lost their lives while working to build the stadiums. Qatar have been under immense scrutiny for their malpractice and lack of care regarding the welfare of the workers. They have been also criticised by other nations for their ill-treatment of migrant workers, from unsafe conditions at work to exploitation by employers.

Qatar has made some reforms to the workplace and officials say stronger regulation over work conditions have been included after the amendment.