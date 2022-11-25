FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs USA: Preview, Probable Lineup, Betting Odds, Streaming, Prediction

England and USA will square up against each other in their second Group B match on Friday (early hours Saturday for Indian viewers). Both teams have gone off the mark in the points tally and it will be an important match for the two sides to take a significant leap towards the knockout stages.

England won their last match 6-2 against Iran while USA were held 1-1 by Wales. USA have made to the knockouts in their previous two World Cups and will be aiming to replicate that, while an England win will ensure their passage to the last 16.

Team News:

England have both Callum Wilson and James Maddison under scrutiny as the former has physical discomfort. Leicester midfielder James Maddison has sustained a knee injury and that may prevent him from playing against the USA. Harry Kane is back in training after an injury against Iran and looks set to start on Friday. Bukayo Saka, who scored a brace against Iran, is also set to start while midfield duo Decland Rice and Jude Bellingham are also going to feature from the first minute.