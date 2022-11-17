FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B: Seven players to keep an eye on
The Group B of the World Cup in Qatar consists of some massive names. England, USA, Iran and Wales fight it out in the group. And to summarize the talents galore here, we will take a look at seven players who can come up with some great numbers during the World Cup.
England and USA are favourites to make it to the next round, but Wales and Iran can't be underestimated as they have some prime talents in their group as well. Let's dive into the names now.
Harry Kane (England)
Harry Kane's name perhaps is the most unsurprising one. The England skipper is in tremendous form of late and has netted 12 goals for Tottenham so far this season. The talismanic striker will have a massive weight on his shoulders to secure England's next-round progression. His ability to score goals from nowhere, the ability to create for other attackers and hold up play will be crucial for the Three Lions. England starts their campaign against Iran on Monday and will aim to get all three points in the first match. Kane scored 6 goals in Russia four years ago and went home with the Golden Boot award. He has scored 51 times for his country in just 75 appearances.
Declan Rice (England)
Declan Rice, with his big frame, will be another important player for England in their midfield. Although Gareth Southgate has the luxury of Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham, it seems unlikely that Rice will be benched. The 23-year-old is someone who can block the channels of opposition and break up the play. He also will have a role to move the ball forward and find the pacey wingers whenever a turnover arises. Rice will be playing for the first time in the World Cup, but with the composed head he has, there shouldn't be any significant issues for him to cement his place in the middle of the park, do his usual job, and get adventurous if it warrants.
Bukayo Saka (England) Bukayo Saka has risen many strides since his penalty miss in the Euro final a year ago. He has a better stature and mentality along with his oozing talent and attributes. Southgate will probably deploy him at his natural right side so he can rally those runs forward and torment the defenders. Along with his pace coupled with flair and the sense of picking the players, the young Englishman can cause a lot of trouble to his oppositions. Saka has scored 4 goals and has 5 assists for Arsenal this season and is in a rich vein of form. The 21-year-old also had some great outings for England prior to the World Cup and will be eyeing to emulate the same in Qatar. Christian Pulisic (USA) If proving people wrong can be the motive of a player, this is the biggest stage for Christian Pulisic to do exactly that. The USA forward has been a peripheral character at Chelsea this season, playing just 414 minutes in the league so far with just 3 starts. Pulisic is strong going forward and has the ability to dribble past players and pick out a pass or take a shot. The former Dortmund star will have to be at his best for his team and it will be a welcome change in the national setup for the player. We all have seen how terrific the player is, and for the Americans, he is crucial. Pulisic has scored 21 goals for USA, winning CONCACAF Gold Cup once. Mehdi Taremi (Iran) Iran's 30-year-old striker Mehdi Taremi has things to settle. His poor World Cup outing in Russia ended in no goals in 202 minutes as Iran was eliminated from the group stage. They are not favourites even now, but Taremi can change that. He has been in superb form for Porto this season, scoring 6 goals coupled with 5 assists. He is by far their best resort up front and the 30-year-old will be keen to get off the mark in the grandest stage. He will hope fellow compatriots Saman Ghoddos and Alireza Jahanbakhsh do well as the trio will have a massive role in Iran's fortunes. Gareth Bale (Wales) Gareth Bale is the sole glimmer of light for Wales in this tournament. Another veteran Aaron Ramsey is in an insidious form and that means Bale will have the task to propel his country forward. Signing for LAFC in the MLS has been a boost for Bale, who has scored 3 goals for them, one of which came in the 128th minute of a title-winning final against Philadelphia Union. Bale is 33 now, but still has the steam in him to bamboozle defenses with his pace and finishing prowess. He has already crossed 100 Wales caps and has 40 goals for the Cymru. Weston McKennie (USA) Weston McKennie is also a name to keep an eye on, mostly because of his amazing ability to fit anywhere in the midfield. The multipotent midfielder can slot in any area of the midfield and can play at the left wing as well. He will be a key part of their zigsaw and will have the role to find their attackers with his passing and find spaces in tight situations to move forward. McKennie has a decent 9 goals for the USA in 37 matches and is never shy of taking a shot if he has an opportunity. He hasn't had the best of seasons so far but this World Cup may just turn the tides in his favour. So keep an eye on him!
More QATAR 2022 News arrow_forward
Bukayo Saka (England)
Bukayo Saka has risen many strides since his penalty miss in the Euro final a year ago. He has a better stature and mentality along with his oozing talent and attributes. Southgate will probably deploy him at his natural right side so he can rally those runs forward and torment the defenders. Along with his pace coupled with flair and the sense of picking the players, the young Englishman can cause a lot of trouble to his oppositions. Saka has scored 4 goals and has 5 assists for Arsenal this season and is in a rich vein of form. The 21-year-old also had some great outings for England prior to the World Cup and will be eyeing to emulate the same in Qatar.
Christian Pulisic (USA)
If proving people wrong can be the motive of a player, this is the biggest stage for Christian Pulisic to do exactly that. The USA forward has been a peripheral character at Chelsea this season, playing just 414 minutes in the league so far with just 3 starts. Pulisic is strong going forward and has the ability to dribble past players and pick out a pass or take a shot. The former Dortmund star will have to be at his best for his team and it will be a welcome change in the national setup for the player. We all have seen how terrific the player is, and for the Americans, he is crucial. Pulisic has scored 21 goals for USA, winning CONCACAF Gold Cup once.
Mehdi Taremi (Iran)
Iran's 30-year-old striker Mehdi Taremi has things to settle. His poor World Cup outing in Russia ended in no goals in 202 minutes as Iran was eliminated from the group stage. They are not favourites even now, but Taremi can change that. He has been in superb form for Porto this season, scoring 6 goals coupled with 5 assists. He is by far their best resort up front and the 30-year-old will be keen to get off the mark in the grandest stage. He will hope fellow compatriots Saman Ghoddos and Alireza Jahanbakhsh do well as the trio will have a massive role in Iran's fortunes.
Gareth Bale (Wales)
Gareth Bale is the sole glimmer of light for Wales in this tournament. Another veteran Aaron Ramsey is in an insidious form and that means Bale will have the task to propel his country forward.
Signing for LAFC in the MLS has been a boost for Bale, who has scored 3 goals for them, one of which came in the 128th minute of a title-winning final against Philadelphia Union. Bale is 33 now, but still has the steam in him to bamboozle defenses with his pace and finishing prowess. He has already crossed 100 Wales caps and has 40 goals for the Cymru.
Weston McKennie (USA)
Weston McKennie is also a name to keep an eye on, mostly because of his amazing ability to fit anywhere in the midfield. The multipotent midfielder can slot in any area of the midfield and can play at the left wing as well. He will be a key part of their zigsaw and will have the role to find their attackers with his passing and find spaces in tight situations to move forward. McKennie has a decent 9 goals for the USA in 37 matches and is never shy of taking a shot if he has an opportunity. He hasn't had the best of seasons so far but this World Cup may just turn the tides in his favour. So keep an eye on him!