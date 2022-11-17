FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B: Seven players to keep an eye on

The Group B of the World Cup in Qatar consists of some massive names. England, USA, Iran and Wales fight it out in the group. And to summarize the talents galore here, we will take a look at seven players who can come up with some great numbers during the World Cup.

England and USA are favourites to make it to the next round, but Wales and Iran can't be underestimated as they have some prime talents in their group as well. Let's dive into the names now.

Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane's name perhaps is the most unsurprising one. The England skipper is in tremendous form of late and has netted 12 goals for Tottenham so far this season. The talismanic striker will have a massive weight on his shoulders to secure England's next-round progression. His ability to score goals from nowhere, the ability to create for other attackers and hold up play will be crucial for the Three Lions. England starts their campaign against Iran on Monday and will aim to get all three points in the first match. Kane scored 6 goals in Russia four years ago and went home with the Golden Boot award. He has scored 51 times for his country in just 75 appearances.

Declan Rice (England)

Declan Rice, with his big frame, will be another important player for England in their midfield. Although Gareth Southgate has the luxury of Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham, it seems unlikely that Rice will be benched. The 23-year-old is someone who can block the channels of opposition and break up the play. He also will have a role to move the ball forward and find the pacey wingers whenever a turnover arises. Rice will be playing for the first time in the World Cup, but with the composed head he has, there shouldn't be any significant issues for him to cement his place in the middle of the park, do his usual job, and get adventurous if it warrants.