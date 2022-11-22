FIFA World Cup: The greatest football shocks in the tournament

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen its first upset of the tournament as Saudi Arabia emerged 2-1 winners over favourites Argentina. Although Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead, Saudi scored two quickfire goals in the second half and then held on to get a monumental victory.

Here are some of the previous upsets of the World Cup in the folklore-

Italy 0 - 1 Costa Rica (Brazil, 2014)

Italy was shocked by Costa Rica in the second group match in Brazil. They started the campaign with a win over Uruguay and proved it was not a fluke. The Central American country went to till the quarterfinals stage and lost on penalties to the Netherlands.

France 0 - 1 Senegal (Korea/Japan, 2002)

Defending Champions Frace bite the dust and it was Senegal who created shockwaves with a 1-0 win against them. This was the opening match of the tournament and France was regarded as a footballing powerhouse, but alas! it was Senegal who prevailed, which was also their first ever match in World Cup.

England 0 - 1 USA (Brazil, 1950)

England was regarded as a big team at that time and the novice USA beat them in that year.

Germany 0 - 1 Mexico (Russia, 2018)

Mexico stunned the world in the opening match of the group in Russia with a 1-0 win over defending Champions Germany. Hirving Lozano scored the winning goal for El Tri in that match. He prepares to feature in this one as well in a few hours as Mexico takes on Poland.